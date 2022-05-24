FNE at Cannes 2022: See how the FIPRESCI critics rate the programme

FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Cannes Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Un Certain Regard, Directors' Fortnight and Critics Week, giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights into what critics in many different countries think about the programme. FNE will be publishing updates each day from today until the end of the festival.

Click HERE to see how the critics rate the official Cannes 2022 programme so far.

Want to join us? If you are a member of FIPRESCI attending Cannes and want to join the Cannes Critics ratings send us an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This is not a jury, you just rate the films you see.* (If you are already a member of a jury in Cannes you cannot participate in the FNE FIPRESCI ratings)