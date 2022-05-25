FNE at Cannes 2022: Pan-European Film Organisations Call for Freedom to Choose

CANNES: Europe’s leading Pan-European film organisations have issued a statement on the importance of freedom of choice as a key driver for the future development of the European film industry.

European screenwriters, directors, producers, sales agents and distributors across all off-line and online distribution channels as well as cinema exhibitors met in Cannes under the umbrella title Constant Gardener. The theme uniting them was the recognition that film was not only a commercial activity but a fundamental component of European culture and identity.

At the debate on Monday 23 May filmmakers called on European bodies to preserve diversity and the freedom of choice to take risks on diverse stories.

Click HERE for the full statement and participating organisations.