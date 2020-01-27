The 35% cash rebate scheme launched in Romania in October 2018 was in full swing in 2019 with 62 international and domestic projects submitted, of which 48 were approved, five rejected, one withdrawn and the rest of them still in analysis at the beginning of 2020.
Romanian producer Ada Solomon was voted Deputy Chairwoman of the European Film Academy’s Board on the occasion of the European Film Awards meeting in Berlin in December 2019.
In July, at the first meeting of European Commissions’ Open Method of Coordination (OMC) Group on coproductions in the audiovisual sector, Romanian consultant Alex Trăilă was voted Vice Chair.
Bogdan Mureșanu’s short film The Christmas Gift / Cadoul de Crăciun received the European Short Film Award at the European Film Awards 2019, while Anca Damian’s film Marona’s Fantastic Tale was nominated in the European Animated Film category.
collective / colectiv by German-Romanian filmmaker Alexander Nanau was the first Romanian long documentary selected for Venice. The film screened in the Official Selection – Out of Competition at the Venice International Film Festival of the Biennale di Venezia 2019.
The Whistlers / La Gomera by Corneliu Porumboiu was selected as Romania’s candidate for the 92nd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category. This Romanian/French/German coproduction had its world premiere in the Competition of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and has been sold to approximately 30 territories including North America.
Monsters. / Monștri., the debut feature by Marius Olteanu, had its world premiere in Berlinale’s Forum and won the Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award.
From January to the end of June 2019, Romania held for the first time since entering the EU the Presidency of the Council of the EU. Under Romanian leadership, the Member States have agreed on a set of conclusions on improving the cross-border circulation of European audiovisual works, with an emphasis on coproductions (link)
In March, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) together with Bucharest City Hall’s Expo Arte and the French Institute, hosted the 154th Eurimages Board of Management reunion.
The Federation of European Film and TV Directors (FERA) had its annual General Assembly hosted by Dacin Sara in Bucharest from 20 to 22 September 2019.
PRODUCTION
Most of the Romanian films shot or finished in 2019 are supported by the Romanian Film Centre. Here are some of them:
In March-April 2019 writer/director Andrei Gruzsniczki shot his fourth feature film, Emil (working title), a 100% Romanian coproduction between AVVA MMIX STUDIO and Hai-Hui Entertainment.
Director/producer and Castel Film Studios’s CEO Vlad Păunescu shot his sophomore feature The Ladder / Scara in September-October 2019. This account of Romania in the turbulent years 1989-1990 was produced by Castel Film.
Vali Hotea shot his sophomore feature, the 100% Romanian production Lebendsdorf aka I Hate Berlin in Romania and Germany in 2019. The film is a black comedy about indecision and the fear of taking responsibility, produced by HiFilm Productions in association with Romania’s nomada.solo and Visual Walkabout, and in coproduction with Romania’s Chainsaw Europe Studio, Abis Studio, Production XMG Media and Scharf Film Production.
Icon production, the company behind Andrei Ujică’s The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceaușescu, produced Eugen Jebeleanu’s debut feature Inside / Înăuntru (working title), a drama exploring gay life in contemporary Romania.
Dan Chișu’s new feature film 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute, inspired by homophobic reactions that occurred during a screening of an LGBT film in Romania, completed postproduction in 2019. The film is a Romanian coproduction between Domestic Film and DaKINO Production.
In 2019 Cristi Puiu finished the postproduction on his new feature film Malmkrog, which was eventually selected to open the new section Encounters of the 70th Berlin IFF in 2020. Malmkrog is produced by Mandragora (Romania), in coproduction with iadasarecasa (Romania), SENSE Production (Serbia), Cinnamon Films (Serbia), Film i Väst (Sweden), Doppelganger (Sweden), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (Macedonia).
Cătălin Mitulescu also put the finishing touches on his fourth feature film Heidi, which had its world premiere in the main competition of the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival. The film was produced by Strada Film.
Among independent productions, Bogdan Theodor Olteanu’s sophomore feature Mia Misses Her Revenge, produced by Tangaj Production, was shot in July and September 2019.
Miami Bici directed by Matei Dima and Codin Maticiuc was also shot in 2019 as an independent production, produced by both of the directors. Matei Dima is a popular vlogger, whose debut feature 5GANG: Another Christmas broke the opening record for a domestic film since 1989 in just a few days since its release at the end of 2019.
Both films by Radu Jude selected for 2020 Berlinale’s Forum, The Exit of the Trains / Ieşirea trenurilor din gară and Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscule, were produced in 2019. The Exit of the Trains is co-directed together with historian Adrian Cioflâncă and it was produced by Ada Solomon through microFILM together with nomada.solo.
Uppercase Print is produced by microFILM in coproduction with the Romanian Television (TVR) and Hi Film Productions.
Hungarian/Romanian coproduction The Last Bus by Nándor Lőrincz and Bálint Nagy started shooting in July 2019. The film won the Postproduction Services Award offered by Romania’s Chainsaw Europe Studio in the 2018 edition of Transilvania Pitch Stop (the coproduction platform of the Transilvania IFF held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania), and it is produced by Hungary’s M &M Film and PartnersFilm in coproduction with Hungary’s St. Audio and Romania’s Chainsaw Europe.
Another Hungarian debut feature, Spiral by Cecília Felméri, wrapped shooting in February 2019. The film starring Golden Bear winner protagonists Alexandra Borbély and Bogdan Dumitrache is produced by Hungary’s Inforg M&M Film in coproduction with Hungary’s FocusFox Studio and Romania’s Hai-Hui Entertainment.
The first film produced by founder of the Superkombat Fight Championship Eduard Irimia through Superfilm, a company he established together with Moshe Diamant and Christopher Milburn in 2018, was shot in Romania in 2019. Back 2 Back is directed by Kader Ayd and has an international cast and crew.
More than 20 international productions were approved for cash rebates in 2019. Here are some of the titles that were shot during the same year:
The anticipated sci-fi thriller Voyagers directed by Neil Burger and starring Colin Farrell and Lily-Rose Depp was shot in Romania with Icon Film SRL/Stillking Films servicing. The project benefited from almost 4 m EUR / 18,585,842 rebates approved in March 2019.
The US independent production Violence of Action directed by Tarik Saleh and starring Ben Foster, Chris Pine and Gillian Jacobs was shot in Romania starting November 2019. The film was serviced in Romania by Icon Film SRL/Stillking Films and received one of the biggest cash rebates approved in 2019, approximately 4.8 m EUR / 22,959,564 RON.
In 2019 Icon Films SRL also serviced the History channel docudrama Doris Kearns Goodwin Presents: Washington and season 2 of the TV series Impulse, created by Jeffrey Lieber and produced by Universal Cable Productions, both benefiting from the Romanian cash rebate scheme.
The biggest cash rebate approved in 2019 will go to Martin Campbell’s The Asset, starring Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson and Maggie Q, which will be shot in Romania for 10 weeks starting 8 January 2020. The producers are working with Frame Film, which also serviced Riccardo Chemello’s Dampyr (coproduced by Eagle Pictures, Italy’s Sergio Bonelli Editore and Brandon Box), which was shot in Romania in 2019.
The Asset will receive approximately 6.25 m EUR / 29,875,383 RON and it is produced by Arthur Sarkissian Productions, Campbell Grobman Films and Seven Stars Entertainment.
The third film in the Netflix series A Christmas Prince titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, directed by John Schultz and starring Rose McIver and Ben Lamb, was also shot in Romania in 2019 and benefited from the cash rebate scheme. The Romanian partner of the project, Castel Film Studio, applied for 871,851 EUR / 4,097,704 RON rebate on 22 February 2019.
In 2018 Castel Film also serviced Netflix’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding by John Schultz, a sequel to the holiday film A Christmas Prince (2017) by Alex Zamm, which had also been shot in Romania.
Castel Film Studios also serviced the second season of the Italian miniseries La vita promessa by Ricky Tognazzi, which started shooting in Romania in July 2019. The miniseries is produced by RAI Italy and had five weeks of shooting.
An episode of the third season of the Emmy award winning TV series Killing Eve was shot in Romania in October 2019. Alien Films Entertainment was again servicing and the production was approved for the cash rebate scheme. The British television spy series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd Productions for BBC America.
Alien Films Entertainment provided services for another two international productions in 2019. Aleksandr Mindadze’s feature film Parquet, produced by Reason & Films (UK) and Passenger Studio (Russia), also coproduced by Alien Films Entertainment, was shot from January through April 2019, while the TV series Alex Rider, produced by Eleventh Hour Films UK for Sony Television, was shot in the spring of 2019.
In 2019, the Romanian company Seven Film serviced Sweden’s Miso Film in the production of the crime series Box 21, based on the first bestseller from the series written by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström.
The 6-episode series is directed by Mani Maserrat and produced by Miso Film’s Sandra Harms & Karl Fredrik Ulfung for Viaplay and NENT Group. The rebates approved are up to 780,000 EUR / 3,727,168 RON.
DISTRIBUTION
A total of 194 films were released in cinemas in 2019, of which 31 are domestic films, including minority coproductions.
The most important distributors in Romania, on the basis of first time released feature films, are: Vertical Entertainment, Ro-Image 2000, InterComFilm Distribution, Independența Film, Cine Europa, Odeon Cineplex, Forum Film Romania, Transilvania Film, Micro Film, Voodoo Films.
Other distributors are Bad Unicorn, Macondo, BML Music Entertainment and Clorofilm. Several production companies also have a distribution branch: Mandragora, Parada Film, Zazu Film, Oblique Media Film, Abis Studio.
Usually, big distributors do not release domestic titles unless they are expected to be successful in cinemas. In 2019 Ro Image 2000 released together with 42 KM FILM The Whistlers directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, while Vertical Entertainment distributed two of the most successful domestic films of the year, 5GANG: Another Christmas/5GANG: Un altfel de Crăciun directed by Matei Dima and produced by BRomania, and Do It Or Shut Up / Faci sau taci directed by Iura Luncașu and produced by Next Spot.
The Whistlers, produced by Romania’s 42 KM FILM in coproduction with France’s Les Films du Worso, Germany’s Komplizen Film and Arte Grand Accord, has been sold by MK2 Films to approximately 30 territories including North America.
Alexander Nanau’s documentary collective / colectiv was sold by Cinephil in North America to Magnolia, in France to Sophie Dulac Distribution and in the UK to Dogwoof.
The film was produced by Romania’s Alexander Nanau Production in coproduction with Luxembourg’s Samsa Film and HBO Europe. collective was awarded Best Film in the International Documentary Film Competition of the 15th Zurich FF (26 September-6 October 2019). The Romanian premiere is set for February 2020.
The documentary Untamed Romania / România neîmblânzită, directed by Tom Barton-Humphreys and funded by Auchan Retail Romania and the environmental NGO The European Nature Trust, was sold to France Télévisions Group for broadcasting starting March 2019.
Ivana Mladenović’s sophomore feature Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică was acquired by the Toronto-based outlet Syndicado Film Sales. This Romanian/Serbian coproduction produced by Ada Solomon through Romania’s microFILM and Ivana Mladenović through Serbia’s Dunav 84 had its world premiere in the Cineasti del presente section of the 72nd Locarno Film Festival (7-17 August 2019), where it won the Special Jury Prize Ciné+.
The Transilvania International Film Festival launched its new VOD platform TIFF Unlimited in June 2019. Between 60 and 80 films screened in the festival’s 17 previous editions are on offer. The organisers hope to cut deals with local and foreign distributors and festivals, as well as with the Romanian National Film Archive.
Vintage Sahia, the first web platform with films produced by the Communist documentary studio Alexandru Sahia between 1950 and 1990, was also launched in Romania in 2019 by One World Romania as a pilot-project that will be developed in the following years.
So far, this digital history platform has segments from approximately 70 films, whose copyright is held by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC). The access to films is free of charge and the platform has also an English version.
The Alexandru Sahia film studio, the only Romanian studio that produced documentaries before 1990, continued its activity after 1990 as SahiaFilm and it is currently insolvent. Its film archive was transferred to the Romanian Film Archive in 2006.
At its 14th edition held 4 to 13 October 2019 the Anim’est International Animation Film Festival launched a competition for VR animated films for the first time in Romania.
In 2019 The Oak / Balanța (1992) directed by Lucian Pintilie and produced by Romania’s Filmex Film in coproduction with the French company MK2, became the first Romanian film restored in the 4K digital format. The restoration was supported by BRD – Groupe Société Générale and Fundația9 through the Lucian Pintilie Cinema Fund launched in 2018. The original negative of the film was digitalised in 4K in the Hiventy laboratory (France) and the 4K restoration was performed by Avanpost Media, the largest high-end postproduction facility in Bucharest. Transilvania Film will bring the film for a theatrical re-release in February 2020.
In 2019 the Romanian Film Archive finished the 4K restoration of Stere Gulea’s black and white drama Moromeții (1987) produced by Studioul Cinematografic București. The restoration was performed entirely at Cinelabs Romania and it was covered by the 3% of Romanian Film Fund destined for the preservation and restoration of Romanian films.
This is the third 4K restoration by the Romanian Film Archive, after the medium length documentary Union Celebrations / Sărbătorile Unirii (1929) by Tudor Posmantir and Liviu Ciulei’s prominent feature film Forest of the Hanged / Pădurea spânzuraților (1965, Studioul Cinematografic București), both restored in the Romanian Film Archive's own laboratory.
Stere Gulea’s Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time / Moromeții 2, a sequel to his film from 1987, was awarded best film during the 13th edition of the Gopo Gala, held at the National Theatre in Bucharest on 19 March 2019. The film produced by Libra Film was also awarded in nine other categories.
EXHIBITION AND BOX OFFICE
Cinema City, which is the biggest cinema operator in Romania, is currently running 26 multiplexes in 19 Romanian towns with 237 screens and 42,031 seats.
New Bucharest-based cinema operator CineGold SRL opened its first multiplex in Sibiu in November 2019. This is the first multiplex opened in this Transylvanian city, which was the European Capital of Culture in 2007. CineGold SRL plans to open another three multiplexes in Romania in the next three-five years.
Although admissions increased due to multiplexes, the tradition of single-screen cinemas is vanishing. Since 2008, RomâniaFilm, the former cinema network inherited from the communist era, has re-assigned more than 100 cinemas to local councils, but less than 10% are still screening films. Romania is currently the country with the fewest cinema theatres per capita in Europe. Seventy eight percent of Romanian towns don’t have any cinemas in use.
Admissions to domestic films increased from 389,172 in 2018 to 785,957 in 2019, according to Romanian film portal Cinemagia.
The teen comedy 5GANG: Another Christmas / 5GANG: Un altfel de Crăciun, the debut feature by vlogger Matei Dima, which was released on 27 December 2019, set a new opening record in Romania since 1989, with 146,784 admissions and 592,738 EUR / 2,831,396 RON gross.
5GANG: Another Christmas benefited from the cash rebates. Ten thousand tickets were pre-sold in the opening weekend. With only a few days in theatres in 2019, 5GANG: Another Christmas became the second most popular Romanian film in 2019 after Cristina Jacob’s teen comedy Oh, Ramona!, which is 11th in the general box office with 260,531 admissions and 1,066,468 EUR / 5,094,311 RON gross.
5GANG: Another Christmas is 13th in the general charts with 247,617 admissions and 979,382 EUR / 4,677,738 RON gross.
Oh, Ramona! held the previous opening record in Romania in the last 30 years with 111,881 admissions and 470,142 EUR / 2,209,669 RON gross, according to Romanian film portal Cinemagia.
Adrian Sârbu, former CEO at the Central European Media Enterprises, is behind Oh, Ramona!, which he produced through Zazu Film Production.
Another successful domestic film in cinemas in 2019 was Mary, Queen of Romania / Maria, Regina României, directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill and produced by Abis Studio, which is 25th in the general charts with 150,033 admissions and 593,530 EUR / 2,834,829 RON gross.
The general box office is topped by Avengers: Endgame with 3,015,303 EUR / 14,401,724 RON gross (its distributor Forum Film reports its admissions only to the Romanian Film Centre at the end of the year), followed by Frozen II with 2,618,366 EUR / 12,505,868 RON gross and Joker with 2,291,148 EUR / 10,943,010 RON gross.
The general gross in 2019 was 55.62 m EUR / 260,757,900 RON, according to Cinemagia. In 2018 the general gross was slightly higher, 55.9 m EUR / 262,981,558 RON.
In 2019 domestic films (including Romanian minority coproductions) had approximately 880,600 admissions, according to Cinemagia, but the exact number will be known when CNC releases the official statistics, since one distributor has reported to Cinemagia not only the number of tickets sold but also free tickets.
In 2019 domestic films (including Romanian minority coproductions) cashed in 3,367,284 EUR / 16,092,620 RON, of which the biggest share - 3,016,142 EUR / 14,414,474 RON – was cashed in by Oh, Ramona! by Cristina Jacob (11th in the general BO), 5GANG: Another Christmas by Matei Dima (13th in the general BO), Mary, Queen of Romania by Alexis Sweet Cahill (25th in the general BO) and Do It Or Shut Up by Iura Luncașu (48th in the general BO).
In 2018 domestic films had 389,172 admissions and cashed in 1.42 m EUR / 6,712,375 RON, according to CNC’s statistics.
GRANTS AND NEW LEGISLATION
The annual state support from film industry was 11.7 m EUR in 2019, of which approximately 8.5 m EUR/40 m EUR were shared in two loans sessions in the selective scheme for development and production, while approximately 3.2 m EUR went to automatic supports grants.
On 27 September 2019 the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) distributed 4,176,495 EUR / 19,853,000 RON (https://www.filmneweurope.com/news/romania-news/item/118862-grants-romania-announces-first-grants-in-2019) as production grants for feature, debut feature, short fiction, documentary, animated and thematic films in its first round of grants in 2019.
A total of 1,979,591 EUR / 9,410,000 RON went to the production of nine feature films, with the biggest grant of 420,742 EUR / 2 m RON allotted to Ioana Uricaru’s sophomore feature Reostat, with a script by Cristian Mungiu.
Surprisingly, new projects by accomplished directors including Radu Muntean, Adrian Sitaru, Florin Șerban and Constantin Popescu did not receive funding. Three debut features by Theodora Mihai, Ioana Mischie and Dubravka Turic together received 605,027 EUR / 2,876,000 RON, while ten short fiction films received 207,846 EUR / 988,000 RON.
The thematic section received 568,001 EUR / 2.7 m RON and focused on comedy, where Serbian director Slobodan Šijan’s new project The Great Tram Robbery / Budi Bog s nama received production support as a Romanian minority coproduction alongside projects by Cătălin Saizescu and Ștefan Pătrașcu.
Seven long and short documentaries received 420,742 EUR / 2 m RON, while five long and short animated films split 395,287 EUR / 1, 879,000 RON.
The Romanian Film Centre announced script development grants for feature films and documentaries in the same session.
The second session for 2019 was announced on 18 December 2019 with deadline on 30 January 2020 and its results will be known in late spring 2020.
In June 2018 Romania approved a state aid scheme offering a 35% cash rebate on qualified expenditure for international productions shooting in Romania with a minimum local spend of 20% of the total budget. There is a total cap of 50 m EUR per year to fund the scheme. The multiannual scheme approved on 13 June 2018 runs until the end of 2020.
In addition to the 35% cash rebate on qualified expenditure, productions explicitly promoting Romania can also apply for an extra 10%, raising the rebate to 45%.
A total of 62 international and domestic projects were submitted in 2019, of which 48 were approved, five rejected, one withdrawn and the rest of them was still in analysis at the beginning of 2020.
The cash rebate was implemented by the National Commission for Prognosis, but starting from 2020 it is expected to be taken over by the Ministry of Economy (http://www.economie.gov.ro/).
The Romanian Cultural Institute (icr.ro) has an acting President, former VP Mirel Taloș, after Liliana Țuroiu’s departure to Brussels office. In September Alex Trăilă was appointed by the Parliament as member of Romanian Cultural Institute‘s Board of Management.
In November 2019 Bogdan Gheorghiu was named the new Minister of Culture in Romania, as a transitional cabinet led by the National Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban was approved by the Parliament on 4 November 2019.
He is the fourth Minister of Culture in Romania in the past three years and he replaced Valer-Daniel Breaz from the Social Democrat Party (PSD), who had been appointed in November 2018.
In 2019 the Industry section at the 18th Transilvania IFF showed off the dynamic and solution-driven initiatives of the Romanian film industry with the launches of new and innovative programmes. One of those is the Film + (https://film-plus.ro/) training programme (https://www.filmneweurope.com/news/romania-news/item/118217-fne-at-transilvania-iff-2019-romanian-film-training-programme-expands-to-neighbouring-countries), which announced the expansion of its activities to encompass micro-budget debut films from Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia.
The project received a three-year promise of support from Creative Europe MEDIA, with 48,000 EUR per year, and 50,000 EUR coming from the Romanian National Cultural Fund Administration to be used over a two-year period.
Radu Ciorniciuc’s documentary Home/ Acasă and Ruxandra Ghițescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul are the winners of the Works in Progress section at the 10th edition of the festival Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, which wrapped on 27 October 2019.
Asociația Cinemascop organised, with the support of HBO Europe, a script contest Write a Screenplay for Sebastian Stan. Experienced or newcoming Romanian language scriptwriters were invited to send an outline for either a feature film or a 6-episode TV miniseries. The first edition of the contest was organised on the occasion of the 3rd edition of the American Independent Film Festival (12-18 April 2019). HBO Europe and Asociația Cinemascop will support the selected projects until the script stage. The Romanian-born American actor Sebastian Stan was a guest of the 2018 edition of the American Independent Film Festival.
At the initiative of director and producer Anca Damian, producers Ada Solomon and Anamaria Antoci joined the Romanian Association of Women in Cinema (ARFC) as board members and kicked off already some support programmes for women emerging Romanian directors.
TV
The six-episode original HBO Europe series Tuff Money / Bani negri (pentru zile albe) (https://www.filmneweurope.com/news/romania-news/item/118466-production-new-hbo-europe-series-starts-shooting-in-romania), written and directed by Daniel Sandu, started shooting in Romania in August 2019, produced by Cristian Mungiu’s Mobra Films. The simultaneous premiere on HBO Europe is set for 2020.
The 3rd season of the Romanian TV series Shadows / Umbre started airing on HBO Romania in November 2019. The series is written and directed by Claudiu Mirică. The first two seasons of Shadows aired on TNT in Romania in November 2019.
Adrian Sârbu and journalist Marius Tucă received a satellite license from the National Audiovisual Council in Romania for the generalist channel Smart TV/Smart TV HD Bucureşti in June 2019. The channel will focus on journalism and urban culture.
In 2019 cable and broadband operator Liberty Global wrapped up the sale of operations in Romania to Vodafone.
The most popular domestic TV series in 2019 was again Las Fierbinți, whose 15th season launched on Pro TV (protv.ro) at the beginning of the year with over 2.3 m viewers. The 16th season of the series launched in September 2019. Five seasons of the series are at the top of the national chart.
In April 2019, the Antena 1 (antena1.ro) channel launched the series Free as a Bird / Liber ca pasărea cerului directed by Răzvan Săvescu, and in September 2019 it launched the TV series Mangalița directed by George Dogaru, as well as the family drama The Sacrifice / Sacrificiul, directed by Ruxandra Ion and also produced by her through Dream Film Production. The Sacrifice was approved for cash rebates.
In 2019 Pro TV launched the first two seasons of the TV series Vlad directed by Jesus del Cerro. The second season was approved for cash rebates. A third season was announced for 2020.
The series Moldovenii, made by the comic group 3 Chestii, which has over 1 m subscribers on YouTube, launched on Kanal D channel (kanald.ro) in November 2019.
Another popular vlogger, Matei Dima (BRomania) produced the teen series L-a seral, directed by Vali Dobrogeanu and launched on YouTube in August 2019. Its first episode had almost 1.7 m viewers through January 2020. Its 10th (and last) episode, launched on 19 December 2019, had over 700,000 viewers through January 2020.
Report by Iulia Blaga (2020)
Sources: Romanian Film Centre - CNC, Cinemagia (cinemagia.ro), Pagina de media (paginademedia.ro)