FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: And They May Be Still Alive Today

And They May Be Still Alive Today by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

CLUJ-NAPOCA: And They May Be Still Alive Today, the much anitcipated sophomore feature by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, will screen in the Romanian Days section of the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020. The film is a Romanian/Greek coproduction.

Tired of waiting for love to happen to them, thirtysomething Clara and Vlad decide to make it happen and to live the perfect love by books, films and folklore. They start to act out their love in the hope of finding it right on their first date.

And They May Be Still Alive Today / Și poate mai trăiesc și azi is co-written by Jurgiu together with Anca Tăbleț. The film stars Nicoleta Hâncu and Bogdan Nechifor.

Tudor Giurgiu and Bogdan Crăciun are producing through Romania’s Libra Film Productions in coproduction with Konstantina Stavrianou through the Greek Graal SA. The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre and the Greek Film Centre. The budget was 545,000 EUR.

The project was developed through Torino Film Lab’s FrameWork 2016 programme and it was also selected in the First Cut+ programme at the Trieste Film Festival 2020.

And They May Be Still Alive Today was shot mainly in Bucharest, Câmpulung and on the seaside in late autumn 2018. Its Romanian release by Transilvania Film), the distribution outlet of Tudor Giurgiu, was set for spring 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tudor Cristian Jurgiu’s debut feature, The Japanese Dog / Câinele japonez, received the Competition 1-2 Award at the Warsaw International Film Festival, as well as the Romanian Days Award For Best Debut at the Transilvania IFF in 2013.

Production Information:

Producer:

Libra Film Productions (Romania)

www.librafilm.net

Coproducer:

Graal S.A. (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Radu Cristian Jurgiu

Scriptwriters: Radu Cristian Jurgiu, Anca Tăbleț

DoP: Laurenţiu Răducanu

Editor: Dragoș Apetri

Sound designers: Alexandru Dragomir, Filip Mureșan

Production Designer: Miruna Bălașa, Tatiana Grigorescu

Costumes: Alma Alexandra Ungureanu Stroe

Make-up & Hair: Andreea Dumitrescu

Cast: Nicoleta Hâncu, Bogdan Nechifor