FNE at TIFF 2020: Romanian Days: Marona’s Fantastic Tale

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Marona’s Fantastic Tale by Anca Damian will screen in the Romanian Days section at the 19 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), running in Cluj-Napoca from 31 July to 9 August 2020. The film was nominated at the European Film Awards 2019 in the European Animated Feature Film category.

Victim of an accident, a small female dog remembers her different masters she has unconditionally loved. With her unfailing empathy, Marona has brought lightness and innocence in each of the homes she has lived in. Anca Damian’s son, Anghel Damian, who is a filmmaker himself, penned the script.

“When I had the idea of making this film I felt that under the guise of a ‘family-friendly story’ I could find a deeper meaning, one that is essential to, but also invisible, in today’s mundane reality. In this sense, the use of animation allowed me the freedom to create a unique space of trust and imagination”, Anca Damian said in a statement.

Dan Panaitescu, Chloé Roux, Loïc Espouche, Mathieu Labaye are responsible for the animation department.

Marona’s Fantastic Tale / Călătoria fantastică a Maronei is produced by Anca Damian through Aparte Film, in coproduction with France’s Cinema Public Films and Sacrebleu Productions, and Belgium’s Minds Meet. The project was supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the MEDIA – Creative Europe, with the participation of Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, l’Institut Français, and with the support of the CNC (Création Visuelle et Sonore Numérique), la Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Strasbourg Eurométropole, la Région Grand Est, SACEM, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, Taxshelter.be, Shelterprod and ING Tax Shelter Incentive of the Belgian Federal Government.

The Audience Award at the Gijon IFF, the festival prize at the Bucheon Animation IFF, the Dublin Film Critics Special Jury Prize at the Dublin IFF, the Special Jury Mention at the Strasbourg European Fantastic FF and the Indie Junior award for the best film at IndieJúnior -Festival Internacional de Cinema Infantil Porto are among the accolades received by the film so far.

Marona’s Fantastic Tale was nominated in four categories at the Romanian Gopo Awards 2020, including in the best film and best director categories, and it was awarded in the Best Original Music category, for the score composed by Pablo Pico.

The film was released in Romania on 4 October 2019.

Production Information:

Producer:

Aparte Film (Romania)

www.apartefilm.net

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Cinema Public Films (France)

Sacrebleu Productions (France)

Minds Meet (Belgium)

Credits:

Director: Anca Damian

Scriptwriter: Anghel Damian

Music: Pablo Pico

Sound: Lionel Guenon, Clément Badin

Animation: Dan Panaitescu, Chloé Roux, Loïc Espouche, Mathieu Labaye

Cast: Lizzie Brochere, Bruno Salomon