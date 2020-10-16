PRODUCTION: Anton and Damian Groves in Development with King Wray

BUCHAREST: Romanian directors Anton and Damian Groves are developing their debut feature King Wray, which will use an innovative animation technique. The project received the CEE Animation Workshop Award at the October 2020 CEE Animation Forum , where it was looking for international coproducers and financing.

In a noir world exploding with colour, this English language young adults film follows the story of King Wray, a notorious cult musician who concealed his face with a mask after an accident. Twenty years later he resurfaces and contacts Nate, his illegitimate son, with the proposition to wear his mask and imitate him onstage, while he sings from behind the scenes, thus creating King Wray's comeback.

“The film tells a story about a failing world and the perils of identification between generations. We ask how hard it can be to break away from bad parental influence if your father is a cult figure revered by many?” Anton and Damian Groves said in a statement.

Ana Maria Pârvan, a Romanian independent producer who is producing through Studioset, the company founded by Brothers Groves, told FNE that the budget of approximately 1.5 m EUR will very much depend on the final draft of the script, which will be ready at the end of 2020.

The film will include 2D and 3D animation, as well as live action for which 20-30 shooting days are scheduled starting in early 2022.

“In order to bring the story to life, we want to use a one-of-a-kind hybrid animation technique, and combine the worlds of live action and animation, taking the audience on an intense rollercoaster ride,” Ana Maria Pârvan told FNE.

The film is set to be ready at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studioset (Romania)

Credits:

Directors: Anton Groves, Damian Groves

Scriptwriters: Anton Groves, Damian Groves

DoP: TBA

Cast: TBA