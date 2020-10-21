FESTIVALS: Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest Goes Hybrid

BUCHAREST: The Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest Film Festival has chosen a hybrid 11th edition (23 October - 1 November 2020) mixing outdoor, drive-in and online screenings, as indoor cinemas in Bucharest have closed, re-opened and closed again in the last two weeks.

The festival was founded by Cristian Mungiu and is organised by his team from Asociația Cinemascop and Voodoo Films in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania, and with the support of the AFCN and the Romanian Film Centre. It will screen a list of new films including The Truth by Hirokazu Kore-eda, Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg and Sweat by Magnus Von Horn (produced by Lava Films and coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Film I Väst, Canal Plus, EC1 Łódź– Miasto Kultury, Opus Film, and DI Factory). Romanian avant-premieres are also on the menu.

The programme includes a selection of three films by Naomi Kawase, including her latest film True Mothers. Naomi Kawase is the special guest of the edition and will have an online masterclass.

The industry segment will consist this year of Film Speed-Dating for film school students and graduates who are developing a script for a feature film, as well as a new edition of the networking platform for actors, Managing Talents.