PRODUCTION: Radu Jude in Postproduction With Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

BUCHAREST: The acclaimed Romanian writer/director Radu Jude is currently in postproduction with a new feature film, Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (aka Sleepwalkers), a coproduction between Romania, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic and Croatia. Ada Solomon, who discovered Radu Jude and produced all his films, is producing again.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc, which has the subtitle Sketch for a Popular Film / Schiţă pentru un film popular, “is not an attempt to make a film 'about' something, but merely 'around' something, and to use the camera and the editing as instruments of analysis and less as devices for creating narratives”, Radu Jude told FNE.

That 'something' mentioned by Jude is an amateur porno clip that a young secondary-school teacher posts on the internet, an event that turns her life upside down.

The main characters are played by Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean and Andi Vasluianu.

The producer is Romania's microFILM in coproduction with Luxembourg's Paul Thiltges Distributions, Czech Republic's endorfilm and Croatia's Kinorama. The project is supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC). The budget is approximately 900,000 EUR.

The film was shot in August and September 2020, and the script and production have been changed to accommodate the pandemic restrictions.

Marius Panduru, a regular collaborator of Jude, including for Aferim! (2015) and Scarred Hearts / Inimi cicatrizate (2016, both produced by HiFilm productions), is lensing.

Production Information:

Producer:

microFILM (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg)

endorfilm (endorfilm.cz) (Czech Republic)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Radu Jude

Scriptwriters: Radu Jude

DoP: Marius Panduru, RSC

Editor: Cătălin Cristuțiu

Production design: Cristian Niculescu

Costumes: Cireșica Cuciuc

Make-up: Bianca Boeroiu

Cast: Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu