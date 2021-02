PARIS: The French international distribution company WIDE has added Bogdan George Apetri’s thriller Unidentified and Dusan Milic’s drama Darkling to its newest slate of films to be screened at the Berlinale’s EFM.

Unidentified was produced by Romania’s Fantascope. It won the special jury award at the 36th Warsaw International Film Festival in 2020.

Darkling is a Serbian/Danish/Italian/Bulgarian/Greek coproduction, produced by Serbia’s Film Deluxe International and This and That Productions, with Bulgaria’s RFF International onboard as a coproducer. The film received grants from Film Center Serbia and the Bulgarian National Film Center.