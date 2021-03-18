Cinemas Across Romania Close Again

BUCHAREST: Cinemas in Bucharest and seven other counties, which include the cities of Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca and Brașov, are closing due to the rate of COVID-19 infections exceeding three cases for 1,000 persons.

According to the state of alert introduced in Romania on 14 March 2021, cinemas can work at 50% of capacity if the rate of infections within 14 days is less or equal to 1.5 cases for 1,000 persons, and at 30% of capacity if the rate is higher than 1.5 and lower or equal to 3 cases for 1,000 persons. Cinemas are closed in towns where the rate of infections is higher than 3 cases for 1,000 persons.

Seventeen counties have the rate of infections higher than 1.5 and lower or equal to 3 cases for 1,000 persons, while in 16 counties the rate of infections is lower than 1.5 cases for 1,000 persons.

Nevertheless, since Cinema City, the biggest cinema operator in Romania, is closed since November 2020, not many cinemas are open, except for the cinemas of the multiplex operator Happy Cinema, which are still open in the towns of Focșani, Buzău, Alexandria, Bistrița and Bacău. Other cinemas in smaller towns such as Reșița, Oravița, Caransebeș were also open on 17 March 2021.

Cinemas in Bucharest re-opened on 25 January 2021 after a break since 20 October 2020 and they worked at 30% of capacity.