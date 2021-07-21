FNE at TIFF Romanian Days 2021: The Ladder

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The Ladder / Scara, the sophomore feature by director/producer and Castel Film Studios ’s CEO Vlad Păunescu, will have its world premiere in the Romanian Days programme at the 20 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which takes place in Cluj-Napoca from 23 July to 1 August 2021.

The film, co-written by Vlad Păunescu and Constantin Chelba, tackles the sensitive period starting 1989, when Nicolae Ceaușescu fell from power and the miners came to Bucharest at the call of President Ion Iliescu and violently put an end to the peaceful demonstrations for democracy in the University Square from 13 to 15 June 1990.

The story follows a young actor (Eduard Trifa), who is caught in this boisterous time while rehearsing for The Karamazov Brothers in a theatre in Bucharest and shooting for the cinema. Reconstructions of some of the most important Romanian films and plays from the 70s-90s are incorporated in the film alongside historical reconstructions of the demolishing of the Sfânta Vineri church and the Revolution in 1989, as well as the repressions of June 1990.

The cast of both established and young actors includes Ana Maria Guran, Dragoș Galgoțiu, Ioana Crăciunescu, Ioan Andrei Ionescu, Emanuel Pârvu, Alin Panc, Alexandra Sălceanu, Valentin Teodosiu and Constantin Codrescu.

Miruna Gheorghiu is producing through Castel Film. The Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro) supported the project with approximately 480,000 EUR / 2.29 m RON in May 2018. The budget is approximately 1.9 m EUR.

The film was shot by Alex Sterian in Bucarest, Brăila and Pitești, in September and October 2019.

The theatrical release was initially set for 2020, but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic for 15 October 2021. Transilvania Film (transilvaniafilm.ro) will distribute the film in Romania.

Production Information:

Producer:

Castel Film Studios (Romania)

www.castelfilm.ro

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Vlad Păunescu

Scriptwriters: Vlad Păunescu, Constantin Chelba

DoP: Alex Sterian

Editor: Mihai Cosmin Popa, Corina Stavilă

Costumes: Oana Păunescu

Production design: Sorin Dima

Cast: Eduard Trifa, Ana Maria Guran, Dragoș Galgoțiu, Ioana Crăciunescu, Ioan Andrei Ionescu, Emanuel Pârvu, Alin Panc, Alexandra Sălceanu, Valentin Teodosiu, Constantin Codrescu, Nicodim Ungureanu, Ioana Bugarin, Cuzin Toma, Bogdan Cotleț, Nicoleta Lefter, Ada Galeș, Ozana Oancea, Voica Oltean, Horațiu Mălăele