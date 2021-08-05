PRODUCTION: Andrei Tănase Shoots Romanian/French/Greek Tiger

The story, written by Tănase, follows veterinarian Vera working at a local zoo, who, after a personal tragedy, has distanced herself from her husband Toma, a children’s theatre director. When she finds out that Toma is cheating on her, Vera has a nervous breakdown and causes the new tigress Rihanna to escape. Looking for the tigress in the woods Vera starts to doubt her perspective on her marriage and the world in general.

The film is being shot at the Comana National Park (approximately 40 km from Bucharest), Târgu Mureș, and Bucharest from 19 July to 27 August 2021.

The 26 shooting days include eight days with a real tiger, which will be handled by Thierry Le Portier, a well-known French animal handler.

Barbu Bălășoiu, who shot Cristi Puiu’s Sieranevada (Mandragora), is lensing.

Anamaria Antoci, Irena Isbășescu and Adrian Silișteanu are producing through Romania’s Domestic Film in coproduction with Alexa Rivero through France’s Altamar Films and Konstantina Stavrianou through Greece’s Graal.

The project is supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme and TorinoFilmLab.

The budget is 1 m EUR, Anamaria Antoci told FNE.

Producers expect Tiger to be ready in the spring of 2022 with the premiere in 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Domestic Film (Romania)

Anamaria Antoci, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Altamar Films (France)

Graal (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Andrei Tănase

Scriptwriter: Andrei Tănase

DoP: Barbu Bălășoiu

Editor: Smaro Papaevangelou

Cast: Cătălina Moga, Paul Ipate, Alex Velea, Bogdan Tulbure, Nicolae Cristache