Patra Spanou Film Picks Up Romanian Blue Moon

BUCHAREST: Alina Grigore’s debut feature Blue Moon / Crai nou has been acquired by Patra Spanou Film ahead of its world premiere in the main competition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which will be held 17-25 September 2021.

Blue Moon is an independent Romanian coproduction produced by Gabi Suciu through InLight Center in coproduction with Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Smart Sound Studios and Avanpost.

The story written by Alina Grigore talks about the relationship between a victim and her aggressor in a dysfunctional family from the Romanian countryside, where a young woman tries to escape her oppressive family by leaving to study in Bucharest.

Alina Grigore based her script on an unpublished book that she wrote about the hopeless situation of many young women who are manipulated by their families to remain in the countryside instead of trying to get a better life.

The main characters of the film are played by Ioana Chițu, Mircea Postelnicu, Mircea Silaghi and Vlad Ivanov.

Trained as an actress, Alina Grigore (36) co-wrote with Adrian Sitaru the script for Illegitimate / Ilegitim, produced by Domestic Film in coproduction with Poland’s Film Produkcja and France’s Damned Films, in which she also starred and which received the C.I.C.A.E. Award at the Berlin IFF’s Forum in 2016.

Nearly 10 years ago Grigore launched the acting school InLight Center in Bucharest.