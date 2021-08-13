Syndicado Picks Up Romanian Venice Days Debut Immaculate

BUCHAREST: Immaculate / Imaculat, the debut feature by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, has been acquired by Syndicado ahead of its world premiere in the Venice Days 2021 (1-11 September 2021).

Inspired by her own experience, Monica Stan wrote a story about Daria, 18 and in love, whose boyfriend introduced her to heroine. Her boyfriend is sent to prison, and she checks into a rehab clinic to get clean. Daria vows to remain faithful to the boyfriend, but the men at the rehab clinic begin to clash over her, some wanting to look out for her, others wanting her for themselves.

The cast includes Ana Dumitrascu, Vasile Pavel, Cezar Grumazescu, Rares Andrici, Ilona Brezoianu and Bogdan Farcas.

The film is produced by Marcian Lazar through Axel Film. The project has been supported by the Romanian Film Centre and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

The film was shot by George Chiper-Lillemark in the autumn of 2019. Trained as a cinematographer, Chiper-Lillemark was the DoPof Adina Pintilie’s Touch Me Not, which was awarded the Golden Bear and the GWFF Best First Feature Award at the 2018 Berlin IFF, and which was produced by Romania’s Manekino Film in coproduction with RohFilm Productions (Germany), PINK from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria’s Agitprop Ltd and France’s Les Films de l'Étranger.

Immaculate was presented at the online First Cut+ Works in Progress section of Karlovy Vary IFF's Eastern Promises 2020.