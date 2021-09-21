John Malkovich to Star in Sergiu Celibidache's Biopic

BUCHAREST: John Malkovich is set to play the main part in The Yellow Tie, a drama about the legendary conductor Sergiu Celibidache. The film, co-written and directed by Celibidache’s son Serge Ioan Celebidachi, will be a Romanian/British coproduction.

The Yellow Tie will be produced by Romania’s Oblique Media in coproduction with Celi Films from the UK, and it will be shot in Romania in the spring/summer of 2022.

James Olivier is the co-writer.

Serge Ioan Celebidachi’s debut feature Octav, which was loosely based on the life of Sergiu Celibidache, was the most successful Romanian films in domestic cinemas, with 57,068 admissions and 185,138 EUR / 858,237 RON gross (distributor Oblique Media). Octav was produced by Astra Entertainment in coproduction with Oblique Media and CelebFilms UK.