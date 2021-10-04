Romania-based Pustnik Screenwriting Network Starts New Cycle

BUCHAREST: Pustnik , the first international screenwriters’ residency taking place in Romania, started a new cycle: a series of three development residencies dedicated for both new participants and alumni, working on their first or second feature films.

In 2021-2022, Pustnik welcomes 16 feature projects: eight for its 2021 September edition, which took place 13-20 September 2021, four for the April 2022 one, which focuses on alumni projects in late development stage, and four for the October 2022 residency dedicated to second features developed by its alumni.

Pustnik is organised by the T.E.T.A Association and co-funded by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN), the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Dacin Sara, the Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN), Goethe-Institut Bucharest and the French Institute Romania.

