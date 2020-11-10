PRODUCTION: Serbian/USA The Game in Postproduction

BELGRADE: Director Ana Lazarević is currently in postproduction with her feature debut The Game / Igra, as a coproduction between Serbia and the USA.

When Strahinja, a smuggler with poor parenting skills and a gambling addiction, becomes stranded with two refugee boys in the Balkan countryside, they must navigate backroads to find an illegal crossing into Western Europe. The boys’ insatiable gusto for life makes Strahinja aware of the walls he has built around himself.

Lazarević, who has an MFA from Columbia University, is directing from her own script. The director of photography is Joaquin Neira from Argentina. Lazarević is editing along with Argentinian Ana Godoy. The film is produced by Pavle Stevanović through the NiKrivaNiDuzna production house.

The professional cast is led by Branislav Bane Trifunović, Sloboda Mićalović, Boris Isaković and Radoslav Rade Milenković. The younger actors come from a refugee camp in Serbia, playing versions of themselves.

This project was in the official selection of the IFP/Film Society of Lincoln Center Emerging Visions & Artist’s Academy Program, Agora Crossroads Co-Production Market Thessaloniki Film Festival, Cine Qua Non Screenwriting Lab, New York Stage and Film Lab, EAVE, and was awarded around 7,000 EUR in development funding from Film Center Serbia. It has participated in Thessaloniki Film Festival’s Agora Works in Progress.

The film was lensed from late August 2019 through the end of September 2019 on locations in Serbia. The estimated length is 87 minutes. The film is in Serbian and English with some Arab.

Production information:

NiKrivaNiDuzna

contact: Ana Lazarević

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ana Lazarević

Scriptwriter: Ana Lazarević

DoP: Joaquin Neira

Cast: Branislav Bane Trifunović, Sloboda Mićalović, Boris Iskaković, Radoslav Rale Milenković