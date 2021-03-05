PRODUCTION: Serbian Feature Trail of the Beast in Production

BELGRADE: Trail of the Beast / Trag divljači, the feature debut by Nenad Pavlović, has started filming in Serbia. Pavlović co-wrote the script based on characters from novels written by his father, the legendary Živojin Pavlović, recognised for his films belonging to the core of the Yugoslav Black Wave cinema.

The film is set in 1979. Yugoslav is a 35 year-old journalist at a leading weekly magazine. In a country with state-controlled media and very few opportunities to let off some controversial steam he is trying to investigate challenging stories. Blagoje is a retired Secret Service patriarch, worn down by ill health. Yugoslav and Blagoje cross paths when a surprise suicide and shocking murder shake the small town Blagoje hails from in Eastern Serbia. Yugoslav goes there to investigate the suicide and report about it, and Blagoje with his cohorts moves in to find the murderer and cover it up.

The script is co-authored by Đorđe Milosavljević and Dimitrije Vojnov. Bojana Andrić is the film’s DoP. The key roles are played by Radivoje Raša Bukvić, Predrag Miki Manojlović, Nada Šargin, Ulilks Fehmiu, Milena Pavlović, and Srđan Žika Todorović. The film is produced by Miloš Avramović, the director of the blockbuster hit South Wind / Južni vetar, through his production house Režim.

The film is supported by Film Center Serbia, Serbia’s Ministry of Culture and Information, Telekom Srbija, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities of Vojvodina, and MEDIA Creative Europe. Film Center Serbia gave the project 325,000 EUR / 38 mil RSD in May 2017.

The film is being shot on location in the towns of Knjaževac, Niš, and Zaječar, and in the city of Belgrade. Trail of the Beast / Trag divljači is expected to premiere in early 2022.

Production Information:

Režim

Credits:

Director: Nenad Pavlović

Scriptwriters: Nenad Pavlović, Đorđe Milosavljević, Dimitrije Vojnov

DoP: Bojana Andrić

Cast: Radivoje Raša Bukvić, Predrag Miki Manojlović, Nada Šargin, Ulilks Fehmiu, Milena Pavlović, Srđan Žika Todorović