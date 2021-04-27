PRODUCTION: Mladen Kovačević in Production with 1972 Yugoslavian Smallpox Outbreak Documentary

BELGRADE: Serbian filmmaker Mladen Kovačević is currently in production with his long documentary Another Spring / Još jedno proleće, about the 1972 Yugoslavian smallpox outbreak. The project recently won the Raggioverde Subtitling Award in the Work in Progress section of the VdR Industry 2021 of the 53rd Documentary Film Festival Visions du Réel in Nyon.

Smallpox is the deadliest disease in human history and its eradication is one of the greatest achievements of our civilisation. In the story that united the entire world, a story that never felt as relevant as it is today, the 1972 Yugoslavian smallpox epidemic was one of its most inspiring chapters as the final outbreak in Europe before the Coronavirus pandemic.

Only 175 people got infected and 35 died in Yugoslavia in 1972 before the pandemic was contained.

Mladen Kovačević is directing from his own script. Iva Plemić Divjak is producing through Serbia's production company Horopter. The national coproducers are RTS – Radio Television of Serbia and Cinnerent.

The project has been supported by Film Center Serbia through the script development contest so far. The budget is approximately 300,000 EUR, Iva Plemić Divjak told FNE.

The release is planned for 2022.

Production Information:

Horopter (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Iva Plemic Divjak: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTS – Radio Television of Serbia (Serbia)

Cinnerent (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Mladen Kovačević

Scriptwriter: Mladen Kovačević

DoP: Stefan Đorđević

Editor: Jelena Maksimović