PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Nina Ognjanović in Production with Highway

BELGRADE: The young Serbian writer/director Nina Ognjanović is currently shooting her debut feature Highway / Autoput on locations close to the village of Topli do, in the vicinity of the town of Pirot. The shooting started on 1 September and is expected to wrap on 20 September 2021.

An unexpected visit radically changes the life of a small isolated place in Serbia. Eighteen-year-old Jana will do anything to save the stranger she thought would take her far away.

The key roles are played by Jana Blejlica and Zlatan Vidović, and the rest of the cast includes Svetozar Cvetković, Brana Stefanović, Igor Filipović, Eva Ras, Ninoslav Ćulum, Pavle Čemerikić, Vladimir Maksimović, among others.

Highway / Autoput is a coproduction between the Belgrade-based production house Marko Stanković PR Pointless Media and Radio Television of Serbia – RTS. David Jovanović is the producer.

In September 2020, the project was supported by Film Center Serbia in the graduating student films category.

As announced by the production, the world TV premiere of the film is planned for the autumn of 2022 on RTS upon the completion of the film’s festival circulation and cinema distribution.

Production Information:

Marko Stanković PR Pointless Media

Radio Television of Serbia - RTS

Contact person: David Jovanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Nina Ognjanović

Scriptwriter: Nina Ognjanović

DoP: Vladislav Andrejeević

Editor: Rastko Ubović

Production designer: Neva Joksimović

Costume designer: Martina Malobović

Sound designer: Željko Srdić

Cast: Jana Blejlica, Zlatan Vidović, Svetozar Cvetković, Brana Stefanović, Igor Filipović, Eva Ras, Ninoslav Ćulum, Pavle Čemerikić, Vladimir Maksimović, Marta Bogosavljević, Zoran Živković, Dušan Ćule Jović, Mario Šaran, Rade Miljanić, Boško Puletić, Draga Ćirić Živanović, Slađa Radivojević, Vujadin Milošević, Demijan Kostić