FESTIVALS: Future Films Festival Announces First Edition in Belgrade and Online

BELGRADE: The first edition of Future Films Festival , a festival of video presentations of films and series in development, will be held in Belgrade and online on 15 December 2022.

The festival will have a competition programme with professional and student categories in each format (fiction, documentary, animation, both one-off and/or series), for which filmmakers can apply till 8 December 2021, and also a sidebar selection and a market open for all filmmakers, who can just register on the festival’s website and get access to all participants.

The mission of the FFF is to become a place of fresh ideas, where authors, producers, writers, broadcasters and agents will meet to find the best partners for their projects, and, also, to test their ideas with an interactive audience participation.

After the first edition, the entire programme will travel throughout Serbia, the Balkans, Baltics and Southeast Europe under the title Night of Future Films.

Future Films Festival is organised by the Serbian production company Hypnopolis film together with Lilith production (Serbia), and it is supported by the Ministry of Culture of Republic Serbia and Film Center Serbia.

