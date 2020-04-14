BRATISLAVA: Slovak documentary director Zuzana Piussi has finished the development on the social tragicomedy The Unbalanced / Zošalieť. The film is a Czech/Slovak coproduction between D1film production and the Slovak company Virus film. It was part of the Torino Film Lab Extended and the 2020 Czech Works in Progress online presentation
The Unbalanced is a story of Nadia, who faces a harsh divorce and is desperately looking for a new flat to live in with her daughter. She finally finds a convenient and cheap flat that seems too good to be true. She moves in immediately. She realises too late that she got trapped in a coexistence with a sick and aggressive neighbour, which is beyond her capacities, as well as beyond any institutional solutions. Her life turns upside-down. The script was written by Ingrid Hrubaničová, who will also act in the film.
„We think that the world is not going to be the same after this coronavirus crisis, so before we start shooting, the screenplay will go through changes to reflect the situation,“ producer Vít Janeček and director Zuzana Piussi told FNE.
The film will be shot for 27 days during the winter of 2020/2021, on locations in Bratislava and Prague.
The producers have already covered 50% of the estimated 400,000 EUR budget. The development of the film was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Bratislava region. The production is supported by the Czech Film Fund and the filmmakers are awaiting the grant announcements from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
If the shooting proceeds as scheduled, the producers will aim to release the film at the Locarno Film Festival or one of the fall/winter 2021 film festivals.
Bontonfilm is the distributor.
Credits:
Director: Zuzana Piussi
Screenwriter: Ingrid Hrubaničová
Cast: Ingrid Hrubaničová