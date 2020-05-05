FESTIVALS: Fest Anča Preps 2020 Edition

BRATISLAVA: Fest Anča , the Slovak festival of animated films, has announced the complete line-up of films selected for its 13th edition, re-scheduled to take place 27 – 30 August 2020 in the city of Žilina, located in north-western Slovakia.

The festival received a record number of entries, 1,650 from 65 countries, with nearly 300 films (primarily short films) selected for the 12 competitive and non-competitive sections.

Ten films will be screened in the festival’s competition of Slovak films. The festival director Ivana Sujová commented on the strong representation of Slovak films in both the competitive and non-competitive sections.

The festival has added a new non-competitive Animated Documentary Short Films section, alongside four competitive sections and seven other non-competitive sections.

Fest Anča, which was originally slated to take place in early July, announced its new dates in early April.