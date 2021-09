BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers / Cenzorka directed by the acclaimed Slovak director Peter Kerekes has been sold by Films Boutique to Switzerland and the Benelux. The film received the award for best script, for Peter Kerekes and Ivan Ostrochovský, in the Orizzonti section of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (1-11 September 2021).