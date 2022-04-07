Four Documentaries Selected for dok.incubator SK

Caution, Risk of Falling Exhibits! Directed by Jana Durajová and Lena Kušnieriková

BRATISLAVA: dok.incubator has announced the projects selected for the 2022 edition of the Slovak workshop. The documentaries are made by young filmmakers and should be ready for cinemas in 2023.

The first session of the workshop will be held at Banská Štiavnica, Slovakia, 26-30 April 2022, the second session will take place in Olomouc, Czech Republic, 20-23 June 2022, and the third session will take place online at the beginning of October 2022.

dok.incubator SK is one of the two regional workshops organised by dok.incubator. It works with Slovak productions and coproductions to sharpen their editing, marketing, and distribution strategy.

Selected Projects:

All Good Everywhere (Slovakia)

Directed by Debora Pastirčáková, Martina Buchelová

Caution, Risk of Falling Exhibits! (Slovakia)

Directed by Jana Durajová, Lena Kušnieriková

City of Dreams (Slovakia)

Directed by Adam Šoltés, Matúš Chovanec

On the Edge (Slovakia)

Directed by Sabina Pappová, Tomáš Bačo

