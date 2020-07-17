PRODUCTION: Estonian/Latvian/German Melchior the Apothecary Shoots in Tallinn

TALLINN: The first part of the medieval crime trilogy Melchior the Apothecary started shooting on 13 July 2020 in Tallinn. The Estonian/Latvian/German coproduction is based on Indrek Hargla's successful crime novels.

The film is directed by Elmo Nüganen, and produced by Taska Film, Nafta Films, HansaFilm and Apollo Film Productions. Film Angels Studio is handling the Latvian shoot. The screenplay is written by Elmo Nüganen, Olle Mirme and Indrek Hargla.

The protagonist of the story is Apothecary Melchior, who needs to discover the secrets behind a wave of murders set in medieval Tallinn. The leading role is played by Märten Metsaviir.

Besides Tallinn, the shooting will take place in Narva, Purtse, Lääne-Viru County, Saare County, and in Latvia. The shooting will wrap at the end of this year. The film is set to premiere in the autumn of 2021.

The budget of the trilogy is 6 million EUR. The Estonian Film Institute supported the first film with 700,000 EUR. The film has recently been approved for the Riga Film Fund cash rebate scheme.

Production Information:

Taska Film (Estonia)

Nafta Films (Estonia)

HansaFilm (Estonia)

Apollo Film Productions (Estonia)

Film Angels Studio (Latvia)

Maze Productions (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Elmo Nüganen,

Producers: Kristian Taska, Esko Rips, Tanel Tatter, Veiko Esken, Armin Karu

Produced by Taska Film, Nafta Films and Apollo Film Productions, HansaFilm

Co-produced by Film Angels Productions (Latvia), Maze Productions (Germany).

Cinematographer: Mihkel Soe