TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute has distributed a total of 1.412 m EUR to three feature films: Dark Paradise, 8 Views of Lake Biwa and Stairway to Heaven.

Piret Tibbo-Hudgins, the Head of Production at the Estonian Film Institute, commented on the decision-making progress, noting that the supported films all have „diverse subject-matter and a strong authorial voice,“ and pointed out their strong international festival and audience potential. Nine projects had applied for support. The three selected projects previously received script development support from the EFI.

