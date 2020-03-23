RIGA: The shooting on the mystical WWII thriller Warhunt directed by Mauro Borrelli, produced by Igor Pronin for Latvia’s Forma Pro Films and starring Mickey Rourke halted in Latvia due to the Coronavirus situation. The team has to remain in Latvia for the time being as the borders are closed.
Mickey Rourke and his assistant arrived in Riga in mid-March, a few days before the closing of the borders. The production team managed to carry out some screen tests before the production was halted.
Rourke plays a soldier, one of the leading roles in Warhunt. The other cast members are Robert Knepper and Jackson Rathbone. The story is set during WWII, when an US army unit is assigned to find an American airplane shot down in the forests of Germany, and to destroy the documents carried onboard the aircraft.
The shooting of Warhunt began at the beginning of March 2020 and was expected to run for five weeks in several locations including the Gauja National Park, the Ethnographic Open-Air Museum of Latvia in Riga, the forest of Pokaiņi, the surroundings of Līgatne and its caves.