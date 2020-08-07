PRODUCTION: Staņislavs Tokalovs Shooting Latvian/Estonian Coproduction

RIGA: Staņislavs Tokalovs’ sophomore feature Lovable / Mīlulis started shooting in Riga on 4 August 2020. The film is produced by Latvia’s Tasse Film in coproduction with Estonia’s Stellar Films (Estonia). The expected release is set for the end of 2021.

The film’s main character is a young man Matīss, who has difficulties forming relationship based on love and trust. Only when he has to take care of a little girl Paula, he becomes more sensitive and responsive to the surrounding world.

“For me Lovable is a film about an intense, brief, but tender relationship between a 25-year-old man and 6-year-old girl. For Matīss, who thinks of himself as a smart, good-looking, sexually desirable guy with no real sense of responsibility this will become a journey of self-revelation. He’ll understand that his sexual bravado is nothing more than a cover up for his lack of trust, bad life decisions and childhood demons which make him weak and afraid of what’s real. And for Stasija this will become a journey of finding out that it’s possible to exist in the world where she no longer has her mother’s unconditional love and wisdom to protect her and guide her”, Staņislavs Tokalovs said in a statement.

“I have always wondered how children coming from such divorced couples can love, build trust and form their own families”, producer Aija Bērziņa told FNE. She is producing through Tasse Film (Latvia) in coproduction with Evelin Penttilä through Stellar Films (Estonia).

The estimated budget is 711,116 EUR. The project is supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia with 450,000 EUR.

Lovable was developed at ACE Producers Workshop and in ScriptEast project development programme, and it was also presented at Baltic Event within the Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn.

Romanian Oleg Mutu, who worked with Cristian Mungiu on 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days / 4 luni, 3 săptămâni și 2 zile (2007, Mobra Films) and Beyond the Hills / După dealuri (2010, Mobra Films), is the cinematographer. Shooting is expected to wrap on 9 September 2020 and the postproduction will be carried out in Estonia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Tasse Film (Latvia)

www.tasse.lv

Aija Bērziņa

Coproducer:

Stellar Films (Estonia)

www.stellar.ee

Credits:

Director: Staņislavs Tokalovs

Screenwriters: Staņislavs Tokalovs,Valdemārs Kaļinovskis

DoP: Oleg Mutu

Production designer: Laura Dišlere

Costume designer: Dace Sloka

Make-up artist: Ilze Trumpe

Cast: Kārlis Arnolds Avots, Paula Labāne, Kristīne Krūze Hermane, Vilis Daudziņš, Andris Keišs, Gunārs Āboliņš, Elīna Vaska, Regnārs Vaivars