15-09-2020

GRANTS: National Film Centre of Latvia Announces Low Budget Film Grants

RIGA: The National Film Centre of Latvia has announced the results for the low budget film production grants scheme.

Two films received funding: a debut feature by the director Elza Gauja and the second fiction feature film by the director Ivars Tontegode, in the total amount of 180,000 EUR.

The films will be completed in 2021.

