Latvia Closes Cinemas

The cinemas were allowed to re-open from the spring lockdown on 12 May.

Two film festivals were planned to take place in cinemas in November. A hybrid edition of the Latvian National Film Festival, a showcase of Latvian films nominated for the national awards and accompanied by special events, was planned from 12 to 15 November. The organisers have announced that all physical screenings are cancelled, but the online screenings will go ahead as planned. The award ceremony will be a live TV broadcast aired as expected on 15 November on Latvian Television. The International Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest, which was going to have its first edition as a stand-alone festival in Riga, has postponed its onsite edition until April 2021.