Latvian/Norwegian Animation My Favourite War Signs Distribution Deals with Spain and France

RIGA: The feature animation My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš, directed by Ilze Burkovska-Jacoben and produced by Trond Jacobsen for Bivrost Film & TV and Guntis Trekteris for Ego Media , has signed distribution deals with Spain and France.

The film’s Spanish distributor is Versus Entertainment, and Destiny Films will be handling the film’s distribution in France.

My Favourite War is a personal story of the director about growing up in Soviet Latvia during the Cold War era, looking back at her childhood and perception of Soviet reality through a child’s eyes.

The film was the winner of the Contrechamp competition at the Annecy IAFF 2020. This award makes the film eligible for Annie Awards, awarded by ASIFA-Hollywood (International Animated Film Association). The film is also submitted to the animated feature category at the Academy Awards.

“To see the director’s personal story of freedom head to Spanish and French audiences and the wider animation community during its awards campaign is truly rewarding,” the film’s producer Guntis Trekteris told FNE.

My Favourite War is also the winner of best animated film and best animation director awards at the Latvian National Film Awards.

The film was supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Norwegian Film Institute, State Culture Capital Foundation (Latvia), Creative Europe MEDIA, and other Norwegian funds.