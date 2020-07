VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Film Centre has distributed 1,861,695 EUR for the production of 31 films, including three feature films, five documentaries, five minority coproductions and 14 short films.

Among the minority coproductions are the new projects by Sergey Loznitsa, Juanjo Giminez and Nils Skapans.

