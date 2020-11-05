FESTIVALS: Scanorama 2020 Goes Online

VILNIUS: The European Film Forum Scanorama 2020, which opened as planned on 4 November in Vilnius, will transfer to the virtual Scanorama cinema platform on 7 November.

The festival has a competitive section of short Baltic films, and a selection of new Lithuanian films, which includes the documentaries: Roman's Childhood / Romano vaikystė directed by Linas Mikuta, Holy Time / Šventas laikas by Jokūbas Vilius Tūras and Golden Flask / Auksinis flakonas by Jurgis Matulevičius and Paulius Aničas. One of the most expected Lithuanian premieres of this year is Jurgis Matulevičius debut feature Isaac, produced by Film Jam, nominated for the European Film Awards. This premiere will take place online.

Scanorama has been extended until 22 November in its online version. Virtual attendance is capped at 500 views.