Cinemas in Lithuania Close Again

VILNIUS: Cinemas in Lithuania, which were re-opened on 5 June 2020, are closing again for three weeks starting on 7 November 2020, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Lithuania has so far recorded 18,092 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country currently has 12,765 active coronavirus cases and 5,082 recoveries, with 35,403 people in self-isolation.

The Lithuanian government has put the country under a nationwide quarantine, imposing restrictions on public life and businesses. The lockdown will be in effect from midnight on 7 November through 29 November.

“In view of the unfavourable COVID-19 epidemiological situation, we propose a quarantine throughout the territory of Lithuania,” Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told the cabinet when introducing the measure.

At the moment, local quarantines are in effect in 21 out of 60 municipalities, including the main cities of Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda. The rules in place include mandatory facemasks in all public places and management of client movement by customer-servicing businesses.