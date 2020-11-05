Cinemas in Lithuania Close Again

The Lithuanian government has put the country under a nationwide quarantine, imposing restrictions on public life and businesses. The lockdown will be in effect from midnight on 7 November through 29 November.
“In view of the unfavourable COVID-19 epidemiological situation, we propose a quarantine throughout the territory of Lithuania,” Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told the cabinet when introducing the measure.
At the moment, local quarantines are in effect in 21 out of 60 municipalities, including the main cities of Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda. The rules in place include mandatory facemasks in all public places and management of client movement by customer-servicing businesses.