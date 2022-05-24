Lithuanian Sci-fi Drama Vesper Racks Up International Sales

CANNES: Lithuanian sci-fi drama Vesper directed by Lithuania’s Kristina Buozyte and France’s Bruno Samper has racked up theatrical sales deals via Anglo-French outfit Anton.

The sc-fi drama follows a 13-year-old girl who is fighting to stay alive after the collapse of the world’s ecosystem. The cast includes Ray McEwen, Eddie Marsan, Raffiella Chapman, Richard Brake and Melanie Gaydos.

The film has racked up sales to Top Films (CIS), Signature (UK), Koch Films (Germany), Leone (Italy), Klockworx (Japan), MovieCloud (Taiwan), Chantier (Turkey), Pris AudioVisuais (Portugal), Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw Renters (Singapore), T&B Media Global (Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar) and MCF (ex-Yugoslavia).

Vesper was produced in Lithuania by Natrix Films along with French VFX and 10.80 Films in Belgium, as well as the French EV.L Prod.

The film was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, the CNC VFX funds, Wallimage, as well as the Creative Europe Media programme of the European Union, OCS, VOO and Betv, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance and Cofiloisirs.