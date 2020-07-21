FESTIVALS: A Tunnel and Honeyland Triumph at UnderhillFest

PODGORICA: The Georgian/German coproduction A Tunnel, directed by Nino Orjjnikidže and Vano Arsenishvili, was awarded the Dandelion prize in the International Competition of the 11 th edition of UnderhillFest International Film Festival , which ran from 16 to 23 June 2020. Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (North Macedonia) won the main prize in the Regional Competition.

The audience award went to the film Milestones, a coproduction between Serbia, Belgium and UK, directed by Jelena Radenović.

The festival, which focuses on long documentaries, screened 19 film titles in the Njegoš Park and at the Radosav Ljumović National Library, respecting the measures prescribed by the national coordination body for the Coronavirus epidemic.

A three-day programme IN FOCUS, organised in cooperation with the Women’s Rights Center for the fifth year in a row, screened three films which were followed by panel discussions.

UnderhillFest was supported by the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, the Secretariat for Culture and Sports, and Film Centre of Montenegro.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

Dandelion Prize for Best Film:

A Tunnel (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Nino Orjjnikidže, Vano Arsenishvili

Special Recognition:

Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

Regional Competition:

Dandelion Prize for Best Film:

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Directed by Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov

Special Recognition:

Speak so I Can See You (Serbia, Croatia, Qatar)

Directed by Marija Stojnić

Audience Award:

Milestones (Serbia, Belgium, UK)

Directed by Jelena Radenović