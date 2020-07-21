FESTIVALS: A Tunnel and Honeyland Triumph at UnderhillFest

The audience award went to the film Milestones, a coproduction between Serbia, Belgium and UK, directed by Jelena Radenović.
The festival, which focuses on long documentaries, screened 19 film titles in the Njegoš Park and at the Radosav Ljumović National Library, respecting the measures prescribed by the national coordination body for the Coronavirus epidemic.
A three-day programme IN FOCUS, organised in cooperation with the Women’s Rights Center for the fifth year in a row, screened three films which were followed by panel discussions.
UnderhillFest was supported by the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, the Secretariat for Culture and Sports, and Film Centre of Montenegro.
WINNERS:
International Competition:
Dandelion Prize for Best Film:
A Tunnel (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Nino Orjjnikidže, Vano Arsenishvili
Special Recognition:
Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Regional Competition:
Dandelion Prize for Best Film:
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Directed by Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
Special Recognition:
Speak so I Can See You (Serbia, Croatia, Qatar)
Directed by Marija Stojnić
Audience Award:
Milestones (Serbia, Belgium, UK)
Directed by Jelena Radenović