FESTIVALS: Green Montenegro IFF 2020 Goes Online

PODGORICA: The 2020 edition of Green Montenegro International Film Festival ( GMIFF ), which usually takes place at the Dumitor National Park during the first week of August, will take place online from 18 to 20 December 2020, due to the Covid pandemic restrictions.

This year's selection includes 15 films in the main category of the festival, Ecology, in addition to three feature films in the category Ecology of the Soul and 40 short films in the category Promotional and Tourism Videos.

Festival director Blagota Marunovic said, “For the needs of the online edition, the production team from NGO CEZAM has already taken almost all necessary activities as if the festival was held in regular circumstances, except activities/costs for accommodation, food, drinks and renting audio-visual equipment.”

Marunovic also announced plans for 2021, stating: “Next year, we will organise a special edition of the festival to celebrate 30 years of Montenegro as the first ecological state in the world.”