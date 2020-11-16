FESTIVALS: Seanema Film Festival 2020 Continues Post-Festival Activities

PODGORICA: The 2020 edition of the 6th Seanema film festival will distribute the short documentary Solcinj, made by its third year group of Young Film Producers, in early December.

In addition, Seanema is expected to continue the programme Seanema PopUp! or travelling cinema, which it launched in 2019 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and European Endowment for Democracy.

The festival, which took place in a hybrid form in Ulcinj on the Adriatic Coast, combining online and in-person activities from 1 - 4 October 2020, was held under the title “RE:GENERATION”, aiming to “turn the lens to the importance of protecting the environment and nurturing greater responsibility through sustainable development”, festival director Drita Llolla stated.

Due to COVID-19, the festival had a shorter 'non-competitive' edition this year, with a special focus on young people in Montenegro. With support coming among others from the Ministry of Culture and Film Centre of Montenegro, 35 young people from across Montenegro attended the intensive educational programmes, film screenings and open discussions. Two workshops were organised: one for young film producers and one for young film critics. Mentors Biljana Vusovic (producer), Sara Stijovic (director) and Robert Jankovic (editor) assisted 20 students on all stages of film production. This year's task was to create a short documentary film about the national park Ulcinj Salina, recently declared a Ramsar site, and one of the most important wetland areas in the Balkans. Drita Llolla, the festival director, said, “By producing short audio-visual works, young people learn more about the issue at hand, actively develop their artistic capacities and communication skills, as well as a critical attitude towards media content.”