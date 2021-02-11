FNE at Berlinale 2021: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Berlinale's Panorama

BERLIN: The Serbian production The Celts by Milica Tomović and the Romanian minority coproduction Brother's Keeper by Ferit Karahan, will have their world premieres in the Panorama section of the 71st edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

The story of The Celts, which is the debut feature of Milica Tomović, takes place in Belgrade in 1993, when Mommy and Daddy are preparing a birthday party for their 8-year-old daughter. Her friends and their friends are describing the world of children and adults, strikingly resembling one another, in two rooms over the course of just one night.

The cast includes: Dubravka Kovjanić, Stefan Trifunović, Nikola Rakočević, Milica Grujičić, Jelena Đokić, Slaven Došlo, Nada Šargin, Jovana Gavrilović, Olga Odanović and Jovan Belobrković.

Brother's Keeper is a drama set in the microcosm of an authoritarian boarding school in the Anatolian mountains. One winter’s day reveals the failure of this powerful educational institution to which 12-year-old Yusuf and his friend are helplessly exposed.

The main characters are played by Samet Yıldız, Ekin Koç, Mahir İpek and Melih Selçuk. Intramovies is handling the sales.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 71st edition of the Berlinale will be held in two stages: from 1 to 5 March 2021 an online Industry Event (European Film Market, Berlinale Co-Production Market, Berlinale Talents and Word Cinema Fund) for film professionals and accredited representatives of the press, and from 9 to 20 June 2021 the Summer Special will give the general public the opportunity to see the majority of the 2021 selected films in Berlin's cinemas in the presence of the filmmakers.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES IN BERLINALE'S PANORAMA:

The Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED Production

Supported by Film Center Serbia , SEE Cinema Network https://seecinema.net/

Brother's Keeper / Okul Tıraşı (Turkey, Romania)

Directed by Ferit Karahan

Produced by Asteros Film

Coproduced by Flama Booking

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre