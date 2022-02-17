17-02-2022

FNE at Berlinale 2022: Spanish Alcarràs Wins Golden Bear

By
    Alis by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck Alis by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck

    BERLIN: Spanish Alcarràs by Carla Simón was awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film by the International Jury at the 72nd Berlinale on 16 February 2022. The Romanian minority coproduction Alis by Clare Weiskopf and Nicolas van Hemelryck received the Crystal Bear for Best Film from the Youth Jury Generation 14plus.

    The Hungarian minority coproduction Nothing to See Here / Nada para ver aqui by Nicolas Bouchez was awarded a Special Mention in the short film category from the Youth Jury Generation 14plus.

    The independent juries will announce their winners on 17 February and the Panorama winners will be announced on 19 February 2022.

    The festival, which took place in a hybrid format with screenings on-site, will open its cinemas for the Berlin audience from 17 to 20 February 2022.

    International Jury Awards:

    Golden Bear for Best Film:
    Alcarràs (Spain)
    Directed by Carla Simón

    Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:
    The Novelist’s Film (South Korea)
    Directed by Hong Sang-soo

    Silver Bear Jury Prize:
    Robe of Gems (Mexico)
    Directed by Natalia Lopez Gallardo

    Silver Bear for Best Director:
    Claire Denis for Both Sides of the Blade / Avec amour et acharnement (France)

    Silver Bear for Best Script:
    Laila Stieler for Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Germany)
    Directed by Andreas Dresen

    Silver Bear for Best Performance:
    Meltem Kaptan for Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Germany)
    Directed by Andreas Dresen

    Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:
    Laura Basuki for Nana (Indonesia)
    Directed by Kamila Andini

    Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:
    Everything Will Be Ok (France, Cambodia)
    Directed by Rithy Panh

    Special Mention:
    A Piece of Sky / Drii Winter (Switzerland)
    Directed by Michael Koch

    Berlinale Shorts Awards:

    Golden Bear:
    Trap (Russia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Anastasia Veber

    Silver Bear:
    Manha de Domingo (Brazil)
    Directed by Bruno Ribeiro

    Special Mention:
    Bird in the Peninsula (Japan)
    Directed by Atsushi Wada

    GWFF Best First Feature Award:
    Sonne (Austria)
    Directed by Kurdwin Ayub

    Documentary Jury Awards:

    Best Documentary:
    Myanmar Diaries (the Netherlands, Myanmar, Norway)
    Directed by the Myanmar Film Collective

    Special Mention:
    No U-Turn (Nigeria, South Africa, France, Germany)
    Directed by Ike Nnaebue

    Encounters Jury Awards:

    Best Film:
    Mutzenbacher (Austria)
    Directed by Ruth Beckermann

    Best Director:
    Cyril Schäublin for Unrest / Unruhe (Switzerland)

    Special Jury Award:
    See You Friday, Robinson! / A Vendredi, Robinson! (France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Mitra Farahani

    Crystal Bears and Awards of the Juries of Generation Kplus:

    Awards of the Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:

    Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
    Comedy Queen (Sweden)
    Directed by Sanna Lenken

    Special Mention:
    The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin (Ireland)
    Directed by Colm Bairéad

    Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
    Spotless / Vlekkeloos (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Emma Branderhorst

    Special Mention:
    Luce and the Rock (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Britt Raes

    Awards of the Generation Kplus International Jury:

    The Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Film:
    The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin (Ireland)
    Directed by Colm Bairéad

    Special Mention:
    Shabu (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Shamira Raphaëla

    The Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Short Film:
    Deer / Gavazn (Iran)
    Directed by Hadi Babaeifar

    Special Mention:
    Vancouver / To Vancouver (Greece)
    Directed by Artemis Anastasiadou

    Crystal Bears and Awards of the Juries of Generation 14plus:

    Awards of the Youth Jury Generation 14plus:

    Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
    Alis (Colombia, Chile, Romania)
    Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
    Produced by Casatarantula
    Coproduced by Pantalla Cines, DeFilm

    Special Mention:
    Stay Awake (USA)
    Directed by Jamie Sisley

    Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
    Born in Damascus (UK)
    Directed by Laura Wadha

    Special Mention:
    Nothing to See Here / Nada para ver aqui (Portugal, Belgium, Hungary)
    Directed by Nicolas Bouchez

    Awards of the Generation 14plus International Jury:

    The Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Film:
    Kind Hearts (Belgium)
    Directed by Olivia Rochette, Gerard-Jan Claes
    ex aequo
    Skhema (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Farkhat Sharipov

    Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Short Film:
    Goodybye Jérôme ! / Au revoir Jérôme ! (France)
    Directed by Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet, Chloé Farr

    Special Mentions:

    Blue Noise / Blaues Rauschen (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Simon Maria Kubiena

    Tinashé (Australia)
    Directed by Tig Terera

    Click HERE for the list of awards.

    Published in Region

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Oscar Nominations for FNE Partner Countries