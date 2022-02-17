FNE at Berlinale 2022: Spanish Alcarràs Wins Golden Bear

BERLIN: Spanish Alcarràs by Carla Simón was awarded the Golden Bear for Best Film by the International Jury at the 72nd Berlinale on 16 February 2022. The Romanian minority coproduction Alis by Clare Weiskopf and Nicolas van Hemelryck received the Crystal Bear for Best Film from the Youth Jury Generation 14plus.

The Hungarian minority coproduction Nothing to See Here / Nada para ver aqui by Nicolas Bouchez was awarded a Special Mention in the short film category from the Youth Jury Generation 14plus.

The independent juries will announce their winners on 17 February and the Panorama winners will be announced on 19 February 2022.

The festival, which took place in a hybrid format with screenings on-site, will open its cinemas for the Berlin audience from 17 to 20 February 2022.

International Jury Awards:

Golden Bear for Best Film:

Alcarràs (Spain)

Directed by Carla Simón

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

The Novelist’s Film (South Korea)

Directed by Hong Sang-soo

Silver Bear Jury Prize:

Robe of Gems (Mexico)

Directed by Natalia Lopez Gallardo

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Claire Denis for Both Sides of the Blade / Avec amour et acharnement (France)

Silver Bear for Best Script:

Laila Stieler for Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Germany)

Directed by Andreas Dresen

Silver Bear for Best Performance:

Meltem Kaptan for Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Germany)

Directed by Andreas Dresen

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:

Laura Basuki for Nana (Indonesia)

Directed by Kamila Andini

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:

Everything Will Be Ok (France, Cambodia)

Directed by Rithy Panh

Special Mention:

A Piece of Sky / Drii Winter (Switzerland)

Directed by Michael Koch

Berlinale Shorts Awards:

Golden Bear:

Trap (Russia, Lithuania)

Directed by Anastasia Veber

Silver Bear:

Manha de Domingo (Brazil)

Directed by Bruno Ribeiro

Special Mention:

Bird in the Peninsula (Japan)

Directed by Atsushi Wada

GWFF Best First Feature Award:

Sonne (Austria)

Directed by Kurdwin Ayub

Documentary Jury Awards:

Best Documentary:

Myanmar Diaries (the Netherlands, Myanmar, Norway)

Directed by the Myanmar Film Collective

Special Mention:

No U-Turn (Nigeria, South Africa, France, Germany)

Directed by Ike Nnaebue

Encounters Jury Awards:

Best Film:

Mutzenbacher (Austria)

Directed by Ruth Beckermann

Best Director:

Cyril Schäublin for Unrest / Unruhe (Switzerland)

Special Jury Award:

See You Friday, Robinson! / A Vendredi, Robinson! (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Mitra Farahani

Crystal Bears and Awards of the Juries of Generation Kplus:

Awards of the Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Comedy Queen (Sweden)

Directed by Sanna Lenken

Special Mention:

The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin (Ireland)

Directed by Colm Bairéad

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Spotless / Vlekkeloos (the Netherlands)

Directed by Emma Branderhorst

Special Mention:

Luce and the Rock (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Britt Raes

Awards of the Generation Kplus International Jury:

The Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Film:

The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin (Ireland)

Directed by Colm Bairéad

Special Mention:

Shabu (the Netherlands)

Directed by Shamira Raphaëla

The Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Short Film:

Deer / Gavazn (Iran)

Directed by Hadi Babaeifar

Special Mention:

Vancouver / To Vancouver (Greece)

Directed by Artemis Anastasiadou

Crystal Bears and Awards of the Juries of Generation 14plus:

Awards of the Youth Jury Generation 14plus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Alis (Colombia, Chile, Romania)

Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck

Produced by Casatarantula

Coproduced by Pantalla Cines, DeFilm

Special Mention:

Stay Awake (USA)

Directed by Jamie Sisley

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Born in Damascus (UK)

Directed by Laura Wadha

Special Mention:

Nothing to See Here / Nada para ver aqui (Portugal, Belgium, Hungary)

Directed by Nicolas Bouchez

Awards of the Generation 14plus International Jury:

The Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Film:

Kind Hearts (Belgium)

Directed by Olivia Rochette, Gerard-Jan Claes

ex aequo

Skhema (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Farkhat Sharipov

Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Short Film:

Goodybye Jérôme ! / Au revoir Jérôme ! (France)

Directed by Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet, Chloé Farr

Special Mentions:

Blue Noise / Blaues Rauschen (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Simon Maria Kubiena

Tinashé (Australia)

Directed by Tig Terera

Click HERE for the list of awards.