FNE at Berlinale 2022: Spanish Alcarràs Wins Golden Bear

The Hungarian minority coproduction Nothing to See Here / Nada para ver aqui by Nicolas Bouchez was awarded a Special Mention in the short film category from the Youth Jury Generation 14plus.
The independent juries will announce their winners on 17 February and the Panorama winners will be announced on 19 February 2022.
The festival, which took place in a hybrid format with screenings on-site, will open its cinemas for the Berlin audience from 17 to 20 February 2022.
International Jury Awards:
Golden Bear for Best Film:
Alcarràs (Spain)
Directed by Carla Simón
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:
The Novelist’s Film (South Korea)
Directed by Hong Sang-soo
Silver Bear Jury Prize:
Robe of Gems (Mexico)
Directed by Natalia Lopez Gallardo
Silver Bear for Best Director:
Claire Denis for Both Sides of the Blade / Avec amour et acharnement (France)
Silver Bear for Best Script:
Laila Stieler for Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Germany)
Directed by Andreas Dresen
Silver Bear for Best Performance:
Meltem Kaptan for Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Germany)
Directed by Andreas Dresen
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:
Laura Basuki for Nana (Indonesia)
Directed by Kamila Andini
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:
Everything Will Be Ok (France, Cambodia)
Directed by Rithy Panh
Special Mention:
A Piece of Sky / Drii Winter (Switzerland)
Directed by Michael Koch
Berlinale Shorts Awards:
Golden Bear:
Trap (Russia, Lithuania)
Directed by Anastasia Veber
Silver Bear:
Manha de Domingo (Brazil)
Directed by Bruno Ribeiro
Special Mention:
Bird in the Peninsula (Japan)
Directed by Atsushi Wada
GWFF Best First Feature Award:
Sonne (Austria)
Directed by Kurdwin Ayub
Documentary Jury Awards:
Best Documentary:
Myanmar Diaries (the Netherlands, Myanmar, Norway)
Directed by the Myanmar Film Collective
Special Mention:
No U-Turn (Nigeria, South Africa, France, Germany)
Directed by Ike Nnaebue
Encounters Jury Awards:
Best Film:
Mutzenbacher (Austria)
Directed by Ruth Beckermann
Best Director:
Cyril Schäublin for Unrest / Unruhe (Switzerland)
Special Jury Award:
See You Friday, Robinson! / A Vendredi, Robinson! (France, Switzerland)
Directed by Mitra Farahani
Crystal Bears and Awards of the Juries of Generation Kplus:
Awards of the Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:
Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
Comedy Queen (Sweden)
Directed by Sanna Lenken
Special Mention:
The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin (Ireland)
Directed by Colm Bairéad
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
Spotless / Vlekkeloos (the Netherlands)
Directed by Emma Branderhorst
Special Mention:
Luce and the Rock (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Britt Raes
Awards of the Generation Kplus International Jury:
The Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Film:
The Quiet Girl / An Cailín Ciúin (Ireland)
Directed by Colm Bairéad
Special Mention:
Shabu (the Netherlands)
Directed by Shamira Raphaëla
The Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Short Film:
Deer / Gavazn (Iran)
Directed by Hadi Babaeifar
Special Mention:
Vancouver / To Vancouver (Greece)
Directed by Artemis Anastasiadou
Crystal Bears and Awards of the Juries of Generation 14plus:
Awards of the Youth Jury Generation 14plus:
Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
Alis (Colombia, Chile, Romania)
Directed by Clare Weiskopf, Nicolas van Hemelryck
Produced by Casatarantula
Coproduced by Pantalla Cines, DeFilm
Special Mention:
Stay Awake (USA)
Directed by Jamie Sisley
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
Born in Damascus (UK)
Directed by Laura Wadha
Special Mention:
Nothing to See Here / Nada para ver aqui (Portugal, Belgium, Hungary)
Directed by Nicolas Bouchez
Awards of the Generation 14plus International Jury:
The Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Film:
Kind Hearts (Belgium)
Directed by Olivia Rochette, Gerard-Jan Claes
ex aequo
Skhema (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Farkhat Sharipov
Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Short Film:
Goodybye Jérôme ! / Au revoir Jérôme ! (France)
Directed by Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet, Chloé Farr
Special Mentions:
Blue Noise / Blaues Rauschen (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Simon Maria Kubiena
Tinashé (Australia)
Directed by Tig Terera
