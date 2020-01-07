unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

CineStar Opens Fifth Multiplex in Bosnia and Herzegovina

ZENICA: CineStar, the largest multiplex cinema chain in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region, has opened its fifth multiplex in the city of Zenica on 17 December 2019.

The multiplex has three screens with nearly 300 seats, equipped by the latest standards introduced by CineStar Cinemas, including wall-to-wall screens, state-of-the-art sound and image technologies such as Dolby Digital EX, DTS, Crown sound technology with JBL cinema speakers. Additionally two of the screens are fully equipped with the latest generation Ultimate RealD 3D technology.

So far CineStar has opened 23 multiplexes in the region (including Zenica), with a total of 141 digital screens and almost 23,000 seats.

In June 2019 CineStar was declared the best theatrical exhibitor in Europe by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC).

