PODGORICA: CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator launches the call for its exclusive one-year training programme 2020. Ten female directors or producers with a strong creative documentary project in any stage of production (from development to rough cut) will be selected. The deadline is 28 February 2020.
The programme of CIRCLE 2020 features three tailor made sessions, focusing on different aspects of project development: 3-7 June 2020, Montenegro (In-depth analysis of projects), 27-31 August 2020, Serbia/Croatia (Project packaging) and 27-30 October 2020, Germany (Networking and presentation of the projects to the potential partners and decision makers at the DOK Leipzig Co-production market).
The participation fee is 1,200 EUR. Two participants in need will receive full scholarships.
CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator 2020 is organised by Serbia’s Wake Up Films in partnership with Underhill Fest Montenegro, DOK Leipzig Co-Pro Market, EWA Network, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), MEDIA Desk Serbia, MEDIA Desk Montenegro, the City of Novi Sad and Croatia’s Sekvenca Production.
