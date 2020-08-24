Laimonas Ubavičius Appointed New Head of Lithuanian Film Centre

VILNIUS: Laimonas Ubavičius, the Chancellor of the Ministry of Culture , has been apppointed as the new head of the Lithuanian Film Centre for the next five years. Starting November 2020 he will replace Rolandas Kvietkauskas, who has been managing the Lithuanian Film Center since 2012.

Laimonas Ubavičius has a Masters degree in Law and from 2012–2015 he was Attaché for Cultural Policy, Audiovisual Issues and Copyright at the Permanent Representation of Lithuania to the EU, Brussels, 2013 - Chairman of the Audiovisual Working Party of the Council of the European Union, Coordinator of the Copyright Sub-Area of the Working Party on Intellectual Property of the Council of the European Union (during the Lithuanian Council Presidency), Brussels.

He worked as a Chancellor of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania since 2015.

The final decision of his appointment was made by the Minister of Education, Science and Sports Algirdas Monkevičius.