PRODUCTION: Swedish Crime Series With One Eye Open Shoots in Lithuania

VILNIUS. The Swedish production company Nice Drama, in coproduction with UK-based Twelve Town and with support from Nordisk Film & TV Fond, are shooting the eight-part action thriller With One Eye Open / Neprarask budrumo in Lithuania.

The shooting was originally scheduled to begin in March, but was postponed due to Covid-19 until July 2020.

The series is based on Martin Österdahl’s Ask No Mercy, the first of three books in the Max Anger suspense trilogy. With One Eye Open is a contemporary action thriller set in 1996, when the largest Swedish telecommunication company decides to expand their business in Eastern Europe. The enigmatic former special-ops soldier Max Anger, played by Adam Lundgren, is having a shot at a peaceful life when he falls for Pashie (Evin Ahmad), a colleague at Russia-focused think tank Vektor. But when she goes missing in St. Petersburg, he plunges into a world of crime, corruption and international intrigue in a volatile Russia, in a desperate attempt to find her.

The series is directed by Lisa Farzaneh and Jesper W. Nielsen. Nice Drama’s Lejla Bešić and Jan Marnell are producing for NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay. The local production company is UAB Paprika Filmai. The production is benefiting from the Lithuanian Film Centre tax incentives scheme.

Principle photography takes place mainly in Vilnius and Trakai. It will be completed in November 2020. The film will premiere on ViaPlay in 2021.

Production information:

UAB „Paprika Filmai“ (Lithuania)

+370 673 474 57

Credits:

Directors: Lisa Farzaneh, Jesper W. Nielsen

Head-writer: Mikael Newihl

Episodic writers: Anders Sparring, Pauline Wolff, Jörgen Hjerdt

Cast: Adam Lundgren, Evin Ahmad.