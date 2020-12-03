PRODUCTION: Swedish Crime Series Clark Shoots in Lithuania

VILNIUS: The Swedish production company Scandinavian Content Group is currently shooting the six-part series Clark in Lithuania for Netflix. The local production company is Dansu, and the series is the biggest project in the company‘s history.

The Swedish language series is based on Clark Olofsson’s autobiography Vafan var det som hände and will feature Clark’s early years through the present day. The notorious gangster started his criminal career in the 1960s and became one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history. Convicted of several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies, he has spent more than half his life behind bars and left behind a trail of trauma, heartbreak, disappointment and general devastation. In the 1970s Clark gave rise to the idea of “The Stockholm Syndrome” during a failed bank robbery in Stockholm, and has ever since kept his position as a celebrity criminal fooling all of Sweden to fall in love with him.

The series is directed by the top music video director Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Börje Hansson and Patrick Sobieski. Åkerlund recently worked on the thriller Polar (2019), which starred Mads Mikkelsen.

The production is benefiting from the Lithuanian Film Centre's tax incentives scheme. The total spend on the project in Lithuania is about 5 m EUR.

Filming takes place in various locations of Vilnius.

“As local authorities we‘re working closely with filmmakers by helping to organise shootings in public spaces and public institutions, issuing permits quickly, with no deadlines, trying to adapt to the new situation as this time is challenging for all of us,“ says Jurate Pazikaite, managing director of the Vilnius Film Office.

The premiere will take place on ViaPlay in 2021.

Production Information:

