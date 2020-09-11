FNE at Venice 2020: Poland’s Never Gonna Snow Again Scores International Sales

VENICE: The Polish film Never Gonna Snow Again directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert has become a hot seller in Vence racking up sales in Italy, Germany and the UK.

The film, which is a Polish/German coproduction, screened in the main competition in Venice and has garnered highly positive reviews. It is supported by the Polish Film Institute and produced in Poland by Lava Films The Match Factory is handling international sales. The film has been bought for distribution by Picturehouse Entertainment for the UK, Real Fiction for Germany and I Wonder for Italy.

The film tells the story of Zhenia, a young Ukrainian who comes from the area of the Ukraine that was devastated by the Chernobyl explosion. He comes to Poland where he starts to work for a group of wealthy Poles and it is soon discovered that he has healing powers.

The film was also supported by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund.