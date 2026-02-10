FNE at Berlinale 2026: Bulgarian Cinema in Berlin

In 2026, Bulgaria marks a strong presence at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, with four key participations highlighting the diversity and international reach of Bulgarian cinema.

NINA ROZA – Main Competition

Nina Rosa, directed by Canadian filmmaker Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, is an international co-production between Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, and Belgium, selected for the festival’s official competition. The film follows Mihail, who left Bulgaria in the 1990s after the death of his wife and raised his daughter Roza alone in Montreal, where he became a specialist in French and contemporary art. When commissioned to authenticate the work of Nina, an eight-year-old girl from a Bulgarian village whose paintings have gone viral, Mihail returns home, confronting unresolved grief, ethical dilemmas, and the fragile boundary between art, truth, and innocence in a deeply cathartic journey. The film is produced by Fanny Drew and Sarah Manering (Colonel Films, Canada), with co-producers Lorenzo Fiucci and Bardo Tarantelli (UMI Films, Italy), Lyubomira Piperova (Ginger Light, Bulgaria), and Etienne and Benoît Hansez (Echo Bravo, Belgium).

Galin Stoev stars as Mihail, with Mishel Tsonchev as Roza, and twins Sofia and Ekaterina Stanina as Nina. The cast also includes Svetlana Yancheva, Elena Atanasova, Tsvetan Todorov, Emil Kotev, Maria-Radena Bozhkova, Stefania Kocheva, Dimitar Nikolov, Antonio Dimitrievski, Anastasia Koleva, Mart Lachev, and Eva Shuminovska.

Nina Rosa has won two awards at Locarno First Look 2025 (Urban Post First Look Award and Jannuzzi Smith Award). The project was supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, and Radio Canada. World sales are handled by Best Friend Forever.

LUST – Forum A

Lust, a narrative feature by Ralitsa Petrova, is a Bulgarian–Danish–Swedish co-production selected for the Forum section. Following her acclaimed debut Godless, the film centers on Lillian, a prison psychologist whose controlled life is disrupted when she returns to her hometown to settle the death of an unknown father, confronting unresolved obligations and institutional inertia. Petrova collaborates with Berlin-based Bulgarian cinematographer Julian Atanassov. The main cast features both professional and non-professional actors from Bulgaria and the UK, including Snejanka Mihaylova, Nikola Mutafov, Mihail Milchev, and Alexis Atmadjov. The film was developed through the Nipkow Programme and the DAAD Artists-in-Berlin Programme, and it was showcased at Sofia Meetings and Cinelink Industry Days, where it received the ArteKino International Award. It is produced by Aporia Filmworks and Screening Emotions in co-production with Snowglobe (Denmark) and Silver Films (Sweden), with support from the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Danish Film Institute, Film i Väst, and Doli Media Studio. World sales are handled by Inwave Films.

ATLAS OF THE UNIVERSE – Generation Kplus

Atlas of the Universe, a feature-length children’s film directed by Paul Negoiescu and co-written with Mihai Mincan, is a Bulgarian–Romanian co-production selected for the GENERATION KPLUS program. The film stars Matei Donciu, Iohanna Mild, Calin Petru, Sofia Marinescu, and Marin Grigore, with Bulgaria represented by producer Screening Emotions. The story follows ten-year-old Philip, who, after accidentally buying two right shoes, sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. His journey takes him into a world on the border between reality and fantasy, where he learns unexpected lessons about himself and the world around him. The project is supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian National Film Center, OFIC Romania, Eurimages, and the Media Programme. World sales are handled by German company Pluto Film.

BERLINALE TALENTS

The participation of young film critic and journalist Andi Stoeva in the prestigious Berlinale Talents platform marks another success for Bulgaria.

DISCUSSION PANEL | 15.02 | 11:30–13:30 @CONFERENCE LOUNGE, GROPIUS PARK

The Bulgarian National Film Center invites industry professionals and guests to a discussion panel exploring Bulgaria’s growing role as one of Europe’s most dynamic film production destinations. Bulgaria is stepping confidently into the spotlight as one of Europe’s most exciting film destinations, and this event invites you to discover why. Driven by skilled crews, competitive production incentives, and a deep understanding of international production needs, the country’s film industry is expanding rapidly, becoming a trusted partner for filmmakers seeking both quality and efficiency. What truly sets Bulgaria apart is its remarkable variety and production capacity. Within short distances, filmmakers can access modern studios, diverse urban settings, historic architecture, and natural landscapes that can double for locations around the world. Combined with an adaptable workforce and advanced technical infrastructure, Bulgaria offers a production environment that is both efficient and creatively liberating, capable of supporting everything from major features and series to innovative independent projects.

The event provides an inspiring inside look at this fast-growing industry through a presentation by the Bulgarian National Film Center and a panel featuring leading producers Robert Van Norden and Kyle Otto, whose experience spans major international productions. Together, they will share insights into global filmmaking trends and demonstrate how Bulgaria’s expanding production ecosystem is opening new opportunities for filmmakers and industry partners worldwide. The discussion will be moderated by Stefan Prohorov, International Relations Expert at the Bulgarian National Film Center, with panelists Robert Van Norden (USA), Head of Production at BriskPace Studios, and Kyle Otto (USA), Producer at Zero Gravity Management.

RECEPTION @ BULGARIAN EMBASSY IN BERLIN

This year, Bulgaria will host a small reception on 15 February at 6:00 PM at the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin.

EFM | #135

Last but not least, Bulgaria has an official presence at the European Film Market with its own stand #135 in Martin Gropius Bau, where the National Film Center presents and supports international contacts, cooperation and distribution of Bulgarian cinema and creators.

Meet the Bulgarian National Film Center

Peter Todorov, Executive Director I February 12 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Irina Kanousheva, International Relations I February 12 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Anelia Alexandrova, International Relations I February 12– 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Stefan Prohorov, International Relations I February 12 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kamen Balkanski I CED MEDIA Bulgaria, Head I February 12 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.nfc.bg