FNE at Berlinale 2024: Latvian Cinema in Berlin

By National Film Centre of Latvia

    Latvia at the EFM and Berlinale 2024 - Last year’s Baltic focus at the European Film Market significantly boosted Latvian cinema. In 2024,  we are delighted to announce our presence in the official selection of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

    In 2024, Latvian cinema is poised for a productive and artistically diverse year, featuring four high-quality series, along with a diverse range of feature films and full-length animation. The latter is set to stand out as one of the most crucial aspects of Latvian cinema, with internationally renowned masters like Signe Baumane (My Love Affair with Marriage) and others contributing to its significance.

    Dita Rietuma
    Director of the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Come and meet us at the Latvian stand G10, Gropius Bau

     

    Dita Rietuma | Director | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Inga Blese | Deputy Director (Film production) | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Agnese Zapāne | Promotion of domestic films abroad | aThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Eva Erdmane-Durandina | Senior officer | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Zigita Saulīte | Senior officer | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Lelda Ozola | Creative Europe MEDIA Office Manager | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

     

    Films in Berlinale

    MARIA'S SILENCE by Dāvis Sīmanis
    Latvia / Lithuania
    Berlinale Forum

    SOVIET JEANS by Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis
    Latvia
    Berlinale Series Market

    Marias Silence by Dāvis Sīmanis, credit: Mistrus MediaEFM Market Screenings

    MARIA'S SILENCE by Dāvis Sīmanis | Latvia / Lithuania | 102' | 2024
    A powerful historical drama on the true story of Maria Leiko, famous actress who late in her career has to decide between fame and love for her grandchild, between her ideals or the lies of Stalin's totalitarian regime.
    Market Screening
    Mon Feb 19, 09:00 @ CinemaxX 8

    TRAILER AVAILABLE HERE: https://vimeo.com/900745096/113b6aeaa0

     

     

    Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans by Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis, credit: Egija SmeileSOVIET JEANS (S1: E1+2) by Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis | Latvia | 117' | 2024
    In 1979 - at a time when the fiercest propaganda against Western culture was being waged throughout the USSR - an ardent rock and roll fan sets up a successful and illegal underground jeans factory in a psychiatric hospital.
    Market Screenings
    Mon Feb 19, 09:15 @ CinemaxX 2
    Wed Feb 21, 11:00 @ CinemaxX 11

     

     

     

    Thelma's Perfect Birthday by Reinis Kalnaellis, credit: Rija FilmsTHELMA'S PERFECT BIRTHDAY by Reinis Kalnaellis | Latvia, Luxembourg | 71' | 2024
    Little penguin girl Thelma from the Land of Ice is eager to celebrate her fifth birthday together with her friends. A colorful, exciting and unexpected journey is about to happen.
    Market Screenings
    Sun Feb 18, 12:40 @ CinemaxX 3 (buyers only)
    Mon Feb 19, 10:00 @ Virtual Cinema 4

     

     

     

    Get to know our films, producers, locations and available funds at the EFM
    Films from Latvia: https://www.nkc.gov.lv/en/new-films
    Incentives and services: http://www.filmlatvia.lv/en/

    New Publications
    Baltic Film: https://issuu.com/eestifilmisihtasutus/docs/bf_2024_01_150_issuu_latvia
    Facts & Figures: https://www.nkc.gov.lv/en/facts-and-figures

     

     

    New Films
    Fiction Films: https://www.nkc.gov.lv/en/fiction
    Documentaries: https://www.nkc.gov.lv/en/documentaries
    Animation: https://www.nkc.gov.lv/en/animation
    TV Series: https://www.nkc.gov.lv/en/series

     

    Published in Latvia
