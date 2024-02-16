FNE at Berlinale 2024: Latvian Cinema in Berlin

Latvia at the EFM and Berlinale 2024 - Last year’s Baltic focus at the European Film Market significantly boosted Latvian cinema. In 2024, we are delighted to announce our presence in the official selection of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

In 2024, Latvian cinema is poised for a productive and artistically diverse year, featuring four high-quality series, along with a diverse range of feature films and full-length animation. The latter is set to stand out as one of the most crucial aspects of Latvian cinema, with internationally renowned masters like Signe Baumane (My Love Affair with Marriage) and others contributing to its significance.

Dita Rietuma

Director of the National Film Centre of Latvia

Come and meet us at the Latvian stand G10, Gropius Bau

Dita Rietuma | Director

Inga Blese | Deputy Director (Film production)

Agnese Zapāne | Promotion of domestic films abroad

Eva Erdmane-Durandina | Senior officer

Zigita Saulīte | Senior officer

Lelda Ozola | Creative Europe MEDIA Office Manager

Films in Berlinale

MARIA'S SILENCE by Dāvis Sīmanis

Latvia / Lithuania

Berlinale Forum

SOVIET JEANS by Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis

Latvia

Berlinale Series Market

EFM Market Screenings

MARIA'S SILENCE by Dāvis Sīmanis | Latvia / Lithuania | 102' | 2024

A powerful historical drama on the true story of Maria Leiko, famous actress who late in her career has to decide between fame and love for her grandchild, between her ideals or the lies of Stalin's totalitarian regime.

Market Screening

Mon Feb 19, 09:00 @ CinemaxX 8

TRAILER AVAILABLE HERE: https://vimeo.com/900745096/113b6aeaa0

SOVIET JEANS (S1: E1+2) by Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis | Latvia | 117' | 2024

In 1979 - at a time when the fiercest propaganda against Western culture was being waged throughout the USSR - an ardent rock and roll fan sets up a successful and illegal underground jeans factory in a psychiatric hospital.

Market Screenings

Mon Feb 19, 09:15 @ CinemaxX 2

Wed Feb 21, 11:00 @ CinemaxX 11

THELMA'S PERFECT BIRTHDAY by Reinis Kalnaellis | Latvia, Luxembourg | 71' | 2024

Little penguin girl Thelma from the Land of Ice is eager to celebrate her fifth birthday together with her friends. A colorful, exciting and unexpected journey is about to happen.

Market Screenings

Sun Feb 18, 12:40 @ CinemaxX 3 (buyers only)

Mon Feb 19, 10:00 @ Virtual Cinema 4

Get to know our films, producers, locations and available funds at the EFM

