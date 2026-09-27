Animest 2026 Introduces Video Games Developed in Romania Pilot Section

BUCHAREST: The 21 st edition of the Animest International Animation Film Festival brings over 320 animated productions to the Romanian public from 2 to 11 October 2026 in Bucharest.

This year, the festival introduces a brand-new section, Playground, a non-competitive pilot selection of video games developed in Romania, which will present from internationally acclaimed indie games to new developers.

The most important animation film festival in Romania and one of the most prestigious in the region will have its regular competitions for feature film, short films, student films, Romanian productions, VR, films for kids (Minimest), and animated music videos (Animusic), alongside several sidebar events including screenings and workshops made accessible for people with diverse sensory abilities or neurodivergence.

The guest country of the 2026 edition is Cyprus, with a selection of ten films. Sidebar programmes also include: Anima Natura Focus, Trippy Animation Night Vol. 13, Creepy Animation Night, Erotica, and Serato Naturato among others.

The festival will open with screening of the long animated film Viva Carmen! by Sébastien Laudenbach.

The recipient of the Animest Trophy is eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film category of the Academy Awards®.

Feature Film Competition:

Blaise (France)

Directed by Dimitri Planchon, Jean-Paul Guigue

Light Pillar (China)

Directed by Zao Xu

Son of a Bitch (Brazil)

Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya

Spacetime Chronicles (Italy)

Directed by Stefano Bertelli

Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope (Spain, Chile, Argentina)

Directed by Beñat Beitia, Elio Quiroga

Click HERE to see the films selected for all the completion sections of the 21st edition of the festival.